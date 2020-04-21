NAPPANEE[mdash] Carolyn (Mock) Krum, 74, of Nappanee and formerly of Goshen, died March 18, at Hospice Care Center, Elkhart. She was born Sept. 9, 1945, in Kosciusko County to Wayne and Arlene (Green) Mock. She was married to Richard Krum. Surviving are two daughters, Becky (Phillip) Hallowe…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Fannie L. Yoder, 66, of Shipshewana, died at 7 a.m. Monday, April 20, at Hope Springs Manor, Goshen. She was born March 3, 1954, in Elkhart to Levi L. and Susan H. (Frye) Yoder. Surviving are two brothers, Herman (Lydia) Yoder, Middlebury, Richard (Marilyn) Yoder, Nappane…
