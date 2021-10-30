In 1985, I was one of the founders of the Association of High Technology Distributors. Today, it has more than 400 members and held its fall meeting at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs. I was there to represent Kassow Robots — a Danish robot company.
For over 10,000 years, this area was the home of the Ute Indians. Divided into bands and highly nomadic, most lived in the mountains during warmer months, but returned to the lowlands during winter, according to information found in “Utes, The Mountain People” by Jan Pettit.
Today, the Ute Nation occupies a vast reservation in Southern Colorado and is the wealthiest Indian Nation in America.
THE BROADMOOR
The Utes often camped at the base of Cheyenne Mountain below Pikes Peak and early pioneers recognized this. According to historicalhotels.org, a pioneer named Wilcox purchased the land to start a dairy. Unfortunately, it failed.
In 1885, Prussian Count James Pourtales arrived to resurrect the dairy. In 1888, he planned to create an upper-class suburb to Colorado Springs. The Broadmoor Casino opened in 1891. Later, he constructed a small hotel, but it also failed.
In 1916, Spencer Penrose, a Philadelphia entrepreneur, purchased the property and devised a plan to turn the Pikes Peak region into a multi-faceted resort area.
To that end, Penrose imported European artisans to design the ornate moldings and paintings for both the interior and exterior of the Italian Renaissance style architecture. The resort opened in 1918 with an 18-hole golf course designed by Donald Ross.
Recognizing the tourist value of Pikes Peak, Penrose built the Pikes Peak Road leading to the summit and established a zoo. In 1925, he modernized the Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
Penrose charged every employee to provide level of services unattainable elsewhere. He also contracted a famed Italian chef to bring international cuisine to America’s west.
Today, The Broadmoor employs more than 2,000 people, and provides a two-year culinary course for future chefs. Last week’s column noted that the new executive chef at Oakwood Resort, Dane Reid, honed his skills at The Broadmoor.
A CULINARY EXTRAVAGANZA
The immense Broadmoor grounds have expanded over the years, and now has 14 restaurants. Unfortunately, a couple are temporarily closed, including the flagship Penrose Room. In a past visit, we were able to get a seating at this fabulous venue. It’s truly spectacular.
The Hotel Bar is a great starting point, and upon arriving we had lunch there. It’s a classic European-style pub adorned in dark hardwoods and art.
The menu is simple excellence. Gayle, my wife, ordered the Broadmoor chili that comes with colored corn chips. It was very good.
I went with their chicken salad, and it was a great start to our visit to this grand resort.
For dinner, we chose the Summit, which has an international flare with an ever-changing menu, and we caught the right night to visit. They had the elusive black cod (sablefish) on the menu. I had to have it. It was perfectly poached, and the light, potato-based broth paired perfectly with the flaky fish. The broth came with chunks of fingerling potato and carrot — both done al dente. It was spectacular.
One of the sides also caught my attention — grilled Hawaiian hearts of palm. These unusual crispy delights are far different than what you get in the can.
Gayle, my wife, went with the beef skewer appetizer. These wonderfully grilled bites were a perfect medium-rare. Each skewer included grilled fingerling chunks, as well.
Next day, I had my product showcase, but before that we meandered over to the Golf Club Grill. Behold, a monster bison burger awaited. We shared it. That, and a wonderful cup of clam chowder was more than enough.
After the evening event, we went to La Taverne in the main complex and settled at the bar with 20-year bartender, John. He recommended the bear meat bacon appetizer, and we went for it. Served with a bright chimichurri sauce, these smoky bites were delightful.
For dinner, we shared the cornmeal-crusted lake trout entrée. It did not disappoint and was a perfect conclusion to a couple days in this mountain paradise.
Next-up, Woodland Park.
