DR. WALLACE: I just turned 19 and am now attending my first year of college about two hours from my hometown. I’m puzzled because I expected college ladies to be much more fashionable than high school girls are.
But walking around my campus this fall and winter, I see a lot of other women wearing basic-looking high school outfits just like I saw last year in high school.
This has me wondering, at what age do girls finally move forward with their fashion and start dressing like ladies?
Don’t get me wrong, I like comfortable casual clothes as much as the next girl, but I was hoping to pick up a lot of fashion ideas and trends at college to incorporate into my own wardrobe and I simply feel right now like I’m attending a fifth year of high school! What’s up with this? — Desperately seeking fashion, via email
DESPERATELY SEEKING FASHION: You should know by now that young ladies dress in a variety of ways at various times for various reasons. Attend a few evening social events and see how some of your new classmates dress for them, particularly on the weekends.
You can also seek out college courses regarding the fashion industry and clothing marketing and distribution. Undoubtedly, there will be a knowledgeable professor or two who can show you the ins and outs of the latest fashion trends to bring you up to speed.
It sounds as though you are a tad uncomfortable continuing to dress as a teenager, so feel free to begin dressing like an adult as you wish.
One benefit is that many people will take you a lot more seriously when you are dressed like an adult rather than a perpetually casual teenager. I’m basically saying that I’m in agreement with your interest in expanding your fashion horizons, but I’m suggesting that you consider carving out your own unique ways to lead rather than exclusively seeking to learn from your freshman classmates at your university.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 16 and am wondering if I should learn how to bake holiday cookies, or would it be better to just buy them at a store somewhere? Buying them would cost me a lot more money but it would save me a lot of time, as well. — Filled with holiday cheer, via email
FILLED WITH HOLIDAY CHEER: I suggest you go the baking route. Baking is a great thing to do during the holiday season and something you don’t have to do by yourself, so involve one or more of your family members to assist you. Your mother, father or a sibling or two might be willing to join you with your spirit of holiday cheer.
Good luck and have fun. I trust you’ll have as much fun making them as you will devouring them!
