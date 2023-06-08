No matter how cramped and cluttered your living space may be, you can almost always find a spot or two for extra storage. It’s often just a matter of getting creative and utilizing a few clever solutions.
Consider these simple ideas to create some extra space in oft-used rooms:
KITCHEN
• Metal rods with hanging hooks can create storage space on your blank walls. Use them to hang coffee cups, cooking utensils, dish towels or pots and pans.
• Magnetic strips mounted on the wall or the inside of a cabinet door can be a simple way to hang knives and free up counter space normally taken up by a knife block.
• If your countertop is cluttered with small spice containers and oil bottles, elevate them with a decorative cake stand. Place small jars below and top with pretty decanters and additional spices.
• If you’re using prime cabinet space for items you only use once a year, such as holiday cake pans or a big serving bowl you pull out for parties, consider storing them in the attic or a closet instead.
BATHROOM
• Instead of hanging just one towel bar on the back of the bathroom door, hang multiple to maximize your drying space.
• Most modern cabinetry has adjustable shelving. If you haven’t customized the heights of your shelving to accommodate different sized bottles and containers, give it a try.
• A three-tiered fruit basket might seem perfect for the kitchen, but it’s also a handy way to store bathroom essentials right beside the sink.
• Flour and sugar canisters can also be repurposed in the bathroom to keep makeup, toiletries, cleaning supplies and soaps contained. Make sure to buy bins that stack easily.
BEDROOM
• Nix those nightstands and hang small shelves on either side of the bed. This cuts down on the clutter you can keep and makes cleaning underneath a breeze.
• Rolling bins that fit under the bed are perfect for storing linens, out-of-season clothing and children’s toys. They’re also the perfect way to slide building block projects out of sight without destroying your child’s latest masterpiece.
• Closets with a single hanging rod are one of the biggest space-wasters in the bedroom. Double their storage capacity by hanging a second rod or shelf below shorter jackets and shirts.
