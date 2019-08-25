Summer vacation seems, and in some cases, is, shorter every year. Your kids no sooner get into a summer routine than it’s time to go back to school. Am I the only one who is weirded out shopping for school supplies and new school clothes when it’s 85 degrees out? It’s still pool weather!
One of the things to be decided every year is whether your children will consume the school’s lunch or take their own. I advocate for packing lunch, strictly from a healthier food standpoint. The public-school systems in this country are ridiculously underfunded, and that includes money allocated for the lunch programs.
I give props to all the nutritional directors trying to feed so many children on a pittance, but in a lot of cases you can end up with lunches that are lacking in some nutrients, or just aren’t appetizing to your kiddo.
I’m currently raising a picky eater, so I get it. But rather than paying for food that may well end up in the trash, you and your offspring can plan and pack their lunches together. This way they are taking food you know they will eat, and they get to start feeling responsible for some simple life choices. Good all around.
As they get older, they’ll get into the habit, and will be able to pack their lunches all on their own. One less thing for you to worry about.
There are several things to keep in mind when planning packed lunches for school. The first is that your child is definitely not being given enough time to eat a lot or to eat leisurely. The lunch periods are short, crammed together, and the lunch monitors are not messing around. They keep the kids moving like clumsy and goofy, yet well-oiled machines. All that to say not to overpack. You want them to have a filling and varied lunch, but not for half of it to end up rotting in a locker somewhere. A helpful tip with younger kids is to tell them to “pack a rainbow.” Trying to get a lot of colorful fruits and veggies into their lunches can be fun for them but will also insure much healthy goodness.
For recommendations about how much of what your child should be eating every day, consider visiting the site www.choosemyplate.gov. It has a great deal of helpful info and learning tools, as well as a calculator where you can enter your child’s info and it will give you more precise recommendations based on things like age and activity level.
The basic guidelines state that their meals (and yours) should be mostly fruits, and veggies, followed by low-fat or fat-free dairy, followed by smaller amounts of grains and proteins. Proteins should be lean if possible, and grains should be whole grains. Make sure to limit any sodium, saturated fats, and added sugars, or skip them altogether if possible.
This week we’ve covered how to pack, and next week we will cover what to pack: creative but still healthy and tasty lunch ideas that your kids will love.
Miranda Beverly works as a freelance writer and is editing a cookbook. She can be reached at mbeverlygill@gmail.com.
