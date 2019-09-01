Every year when school starts up again, many parents have big dreams of parenting perfection. We picture children with clean clothes, matching shoes, brushed teeth, and mornings going off without a hitch. In this perfect world, everyone has time for a healthy breakfast and gets to school on time, every time.
The first day of school on social media is an ocean of pictures of freshly scrubbed children in brand-new clothes. The rest of the year, however, pictures, if we had time for them, would probably show tantrums, missing school IDs, mysterious stains, forgotten instruments, and blurs as children run full tilt to make the bell. Frantic, sweaty, frustrated moms tend not to post about those mornings, but I’m telling you that they probably outnumber the good ones. And that is normal and fine. You’re not failing at life or anything.
Now, if you want to try to set some good parenting goals for yourself, pick some that are doable. Last week I gave you some reasons why you should consider having the kids take their lunches to school. The last and best reason is that you will feel like a parenting rock star. And the best way to get and keep the kids on board is by packing a varied selection of tasty food, so that they are satisfied every day and don’t get bored and trade away their hummus for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or whatever.
I find the easiest way to stay creative is to keep a list, or file, of lunch ideas and recipes so that it’s easy to get inspired, and you can add to it as new things occur to you. Some basic tips: keep the meals varied, but on the small side. Lunch periods are short, and you don’t want food to get wasted if you can help it. Just send water as a drink or have them purchase a milk in the cafeteria. They don’t need anything with sugar, and they’ll drink the water or milk just because they’re thirsty. Stick to reusable containers as much as possible, the planet doesn’t need more garbage. Use whole wheat instead of white breads as much as you can. Read labels for hidden sugar and skip highly processed or junk foods. Prep veggies for the week ahead of time so you don’t have to do it very day. And think outside the lunch box, there are more good food options than you think.
The following are just some suggestions to get you started. You know best what your kids will or won’t eat, but there should be some things for everyone.
Healthier grains options: Whole wheat crackers and cheese; tortillas or pitas filled with veggies, salsa, and cheese; popcorn; whole grain cereals; rice cakes spread with peanut butter and banana slices; trail mix.
Easy veggies: Carrot sticks and hummus or ranch; celery with cream cheese or peanut butter; small salads; small broccoli pieces with a cheese dip; snow peas; grape tomatoes: chopped up peppers.
Better for you proteins: Bean dip with baked chips; nut butters with crackers; nuts; turkey or ham rollups; scrambled or hard-boiled eggs; shredded chicken breast with a small amount of low-sugar barbecue sauce
Easy Fruits: frozen grapes; orange slices; strawberries; dried fruits; unsweetened applesauce; frozen bananas with peanut butter
Low-fat dairy options: string cheese; cottage cheese with fruit; low-sugar yogurt; sugar-free pudding
Remember to get the kids involved! Train them now and they can start making their own lunches soon.
Miranda Beverly works as a freelance writer. She can be reached at mbeverlygill@gmail.com.
