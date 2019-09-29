Omega-3 fatty acids are an important part of any healthy diet. The three main omega-3s are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosatetraenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). ALA is found mainly in plant oils such as canola oil, soybeans and flaxseed, and DHA and EPA are found in fish and other seafood. Your body cannot produce ALA on its own and it can only produce small amounts of DHA and EPA from ALA, so it’s necessary to get them from food, beverages, supplements or some combination of the three.
Omega-3s are important part of every cell in the body and making sure you have enough in your diet is good for your heart health. People who consume a lot of foods containing Omega-3s also have a lower risk of chronic diseases. There are also theories Omega-3s help with everything from cancer prevention to rheumatoid arthritis to Alzheimer’s disease, even macular degeneration. People typically get enough from the food they eat, but if you do decide to add supplements to your diet, make sure you speak to your doctor about any possible interactions with medications, etc.
The foods with the most Omega-3s are fish like mackerel, sardines, salmon, anchovies or soybeans, walnuts, chia seeds and flax seeds. If you’re not a big fish person, or even if you are, the recipe below from my friend Sarah Bender gives you the option of delicious and healthy trail mix bars made with flaxseed.
Trail Mix Bars
Ingredients:
1 cup raw honey
1 cup organic peanut butter
1 t. organic Vanilla Extract
2 cups organic nuts, raw if possible, chopped (almonds, pecans, walnuts, cashews)
1 cup each: raw brown flax seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds
1/2 t. Himalayan pink salt (if using unsalted peanut butter)
10 oz. organic dark or semi-sweet chocolate morsels (optional)
Directions:
1. In large mixing bowl combine dry ingredients (except salt if using), including chocolate chips (see #5).
2. In 2- or 3-quart saucepan cook honey on medium-high heat for about five minutes. Bring to a gentle boil; let boil for one minute, stirring occasionally. Watch carefully so honey does not burn or boil over; adjust temperature if needed.
3. Remove from heat and carefully stir in peanut butter. Add vanilla and salt and combine thoroughly.
4. Add peanut butter mixture to dry ingredients and combine thoroughly.
5. If adding chocolate chips, add either with dry ingredients at Step One and mix in with hot peanut butter mixture for a solid peanut butter-chocolate base, or let mixture cool slightly before adding chips, so chips remain whole.
6. Press into greased 8-by-8, 9-by-9, 9-by-13 or 10-by-15 pan. Let cool. Cut into squares of any size. Enjoy!
This recipe can be stored at room temperature for up to one week or for up to three weeks in the refrigerator. If using flax seeds, it is recommended the bars be stored in the refrigerator right away (may go rancid at room temperature).
Note: This recipe is very flexible and can be modified using any combination of two to six cups homemade or high-quality store-purchased granola, unsulfured coconut, carob chips, just about any dry cereal, nut, seed or dried fruit. As little two cups of dry ingredients can be used for a more candy-like texture. If using less than five cups dry ingredients, use a 9-by-13 or smaller pan. Rather than bars, these can also be rolled into balls.
