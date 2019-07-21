CLEAN PLATE: How to eat healthy at the fair

First of all, if you made it out to the fair over the weekend, kudos, and I hope you survived. Seriously, the heat advisory and temps were scary. Luckily the fair goes all week long, and there’s ample time to do all the fun fair things you look forward to every year.
The fair food is a big draw for many, and a huge temptation or hurdle for others. If you have diet restrictions, there are so many food options that you will absolutely be able to find things you can eat: dairy-free, gluten-free, even low-carb. But what if you’re trying to eat healthy all the time? What are your options? You probably don’t want to pack and lug around food all day, not to mention it’s not going to keep well in the heat. Fear not, there ARE options!
Secondly, you’ll need to adjust your definition of “healthy food” for the time you are at the fair. What we are looking for is not going to be perfect, there’s no Sue’s Salads here. (Bonus points if you get that joke.) But there are lean and non-lean meats to be had, as well as a few veggies, both fried and unfried.
To start with, you’ll want to try and steer clear of the brightly colored out-of-town vendors. They are the ones located on or near the midway. Everything there is going to be drowning in sugar, fat and grease. You can find some Italian sausage and peppers there, if you’re into that. The biggest exception in that area is the Greek vendor. Mediterranean foods are healthier than average diets, and at that vendor you can find lamb or chicken gyros, Greek salad, a spinach puff, or baklava. Tasty!
You will also be able to find several of our local restaurant owners near the exhibition buildings with their food trucks, so if you choose, you can feast on Indian cuisine, authentic Mexican, or locally made egg rolls. All much better options than your seventh fried Oreo.
More locally made and better-for-you options exist down what is called “food row.” It’s the long street smack in the middle of the fairgrounds with large, white buildings up and down it, where almost every building is run by a local club. There are several places where you can partake of delicious chicken, including the Coop run by the 4-H Poultry Club, as well as Nelson’s. Nelson’s has everything from chicken breast sandwiches, to wraps, to wings. At the Maple City Kiwanis building, you can get fish, popcorn shrimp, or giant tenderloins. (Again, not healti-EST, just healthi-ER.)
You want to try out some healthier meats? The fair crew has got you. You can try buffalo burgers at the 4-H Saddle Club building, or rabbit barbecue, brats, or noodles at the 4-H Rabbit Club building. The Goat Shack has an extensive menu, including goat tacos and goat barbecue, as well as more traditional favorites likes tamales, and Amish pies.
You can find a pork burger at the Elkhart County Pork Producers building, and steak burgers and potato salad at the Goshen Noon Kiwanis building. The Nappanee Noon Kiwanis has ribeyes, barbecue, pot roast, and coleslaw, and Nedderman’s has sirloin steak tips, as well as red potatoes, and sautéed mushrooms. My absolute favorite fair food, and always my first go-to is the yummy taco salads at the Crystal Valley Exchange Club building.
So now that you’re newly armed with this info, all you must do is ignore the siren songs of grease and sugar. Good luck!
Miranda Beverly works as a freelance writer and is editing a cookbook. She can be reached at mbeverlygill@gmail.com.
