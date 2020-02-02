In our household we’ve been lucky this winter to not suffer from any major maladies. Instead of sickness, we did have one spectacularly broken bone, but that’s another story. We’ve avoided all the cold and flu germs floating around, until now.
I think I was just feeling to smug and proud of us and now I’m paying for it. I’ve contracted what I can only assume is the painful, violent cough that will end me. I do not recommend it to anyone. But it does remind me that it is the perfect time of year to talk about elderberry syrup. I’ve talked about elderberries before but now I want to specifically focus on the benefits of the syrup to your immune system, in helping to get rid of cold and flu faster and the soothing qualities that it lends when you don’t feel well.
First some background: elderberries are easy to grow and tend to like swampy or temperate climates the best. Many grow wild because they’re pollinated by flies and spread by birds and other animals. The trees or shrubs can grow to 6 feet in height and width. They produce black or deep purple-colored berries and can produce as much as 12–15 pounds a year. They are traditionally harvested in the fall. So, what do you do with the elderberries once you have some? Well, for starters, do not eat them raw. Before they’re cooked, they contain a toxic substance that can make you sick with symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Doesn’t sound promising, does it?
They are worth harvesting and cooking, however. Elderberries contain high amounts of fiber, as well as vitamin A, potassium, vitamin C, folates, calcium and iron. Historically, they’ve been commonly used as an immune booster to attempt to prevent illness and for treatment of the common cold, cough, flu and fever, as well as a diuretic and laxative. In a hot drink, it can also sooth stuffy heads and sore throats. Science hasn’t spent much time proving or disproving the theories about elderberries and health, as most of the studies have only involved small groups of people, but many people swear by them. If you decide to try adding elderberries to your health regime, make sure to speak to your doctor about it first.
The following recipe is the go-to elderberry syrup recipe from friend and health-food lover, Sarah Bender. If you decide that you can’t face the cooking aspect, which is how I feel now, in addition to feeling sick and tired, please be advised that elderberry syrup is available in many stores now, thank goodness.
ELDERBERRY SYRUP
(makes 3-4 cups) Overall prep, cook and jarring time is about 2 1/2 hours.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 C. Dried elderberries
6 C. Water
1 T. Fresh minced ginger or 1 t. ground ginger
2 t. Ground cinnamon (Ceylon or Vietnamese are preferable. Ceylon for health benefits; Vietnamese is the “gold standard” for quality and flavor.)
1/4 t. Ground cloves
1/2–1 C. Raw honey
Directions:
1. Pour water in 3-quart heavy-duty saucepan.
2. Rinse elderberries in cool water, drain, add to water in saucepan.
3. Slowly bring to a boil, reduce heat to a mild simmer.
4. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about one hour or until water content is reduced by half.
5. Pour through strainer or sieve into glass bowl, using the back of a wooden spoon, gently mash berries against strainer to extract maximum amount of juice and discard elderberries.
6. Allow to cool. Add honey. Stir gently until thoroughly combined. Adjust honey amount to taste.
7. Pour into two 1-pint glass jars or bottles. Can be stored in refrigerator for up to two months.
