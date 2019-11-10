Fall is elderberry harvesting season! Elderberries are easy to grow and tend to like swampy or temperate climates the best. Many grow wild because they’re pollinated by flies and spread by birds and other animals. The trees or shrubs can grow to 6 feet in height and width. They produce black or deep purple-colored berries and can produce as much as 12–15 pounds a year.
So, what do you do with the elderberries once you’ve harvested them? Well, for starters, do not eat them raw. Before they’re cooked, they contain a toxic substance that can make you sick with symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
They are worth harvesting and cooking, however. Elderberries contain high amounts of fiber, as well as vitamin A, potassium, vitamin C, folates, calcium and iron. Historically, they’ve been used for treatment of the common cold, cough, flu and fever, as well as a diuretic and laxative. People also commonly use them as an immune system booster to try and prevent illness from starting in the first place.
They are also commonly used as a face wash because there is a high level of flavonoids in elderberries and they possess antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Science hasn’t spent much time proving or disproving the theories about elderberries and health, as most of the studies have only involved small groups of people, but many people swear by them. If you decide to try adding elderberries to your diet, make sure to speak to your doctor about it first.
Aside from facewash, elderberries are also commonly used to make teas, syrups, juices, jellies, lozenges, gummies, jams, cakes, pies, wines, brandy and gin. The syrup can also be added to things like hot tea to make a soothing and hopefully immune-boosting drink. That’s a versatile berry!
If you’re venturing into elderberries for the first time, try the simple recipe below from healthy food guru Sarah Bender: “This recipe is easy, fun and delish! So long as they are dressed in dark clothes, this could be great for children to help with, especially during winter break or on a cold, dreary weekend.”
HOMEMADE ELDERBERRY SYRUP (makes 3-4 cups) Overall prep, cook and jarring time is about 2 1/2 hours.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 C. Dried elderberries
6 C. Water
1 T. Fresh minced ginger OR 1 t. Ground ginger
2 t. Ground cinnamon (Ceylon or Vietnamese are preferable. Ceylon for health benefits; Vietnamese is the "gold standard" for quality and flavor.)
1/4 t. Ground cloves
1/2 - 1 C. Raw honey
Directions:
1. Pour water in 3-quart heavy-duty saucepan.
2. Rinse elderberries in cool water, drain, add to water in saucepan.
3. Slowly bring to a boil, reduce heat to a mild simmer.
4. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about one hour, or until water content is reduced by half.
5. Pour through strainer or sieve into glass bowl, using the back of a wooden spoon, gently mash berries against strainer to extract maximum amount of juice and discard elderberries.
6. Allow to cool. Add honey. Stir gently until thoroughly combined. Adjust honey amount to taste.
7. Pour into two 1-pint glass jars or bottles. Can be stored in refrigerator for up to two months.
