I love to learn new things about food; it’s my favorite part of writing about it, and there is endless information to be had. For instance, last week, I was reading about the typical Viking diet and I was surprised and impressed to learn about the diversity and nutritional value of what they ate. Of course, the admiration was lessened when I then learned about how often they accidentally ingested poisonous plants, and that they probably all had intestinal parasites. (Viking life was hard.) But that’s just one example of my ongoing personal education. When I get a question in my head and start looking into it, I can really get lost in the research and end up far from where I started.
One thing that has interested me lately are popovers, which used to be a very common American breakfast food. (This interest was piqued by a scene in the 1940 Christmas movie "Remember the Night" starring Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray.) They have only a few ingredients and are easy to make, and they evolved from something in England called a Yorkshire pudding (not what we would call a pudding here.) They’re eggy and airy and can be served either sweet or savory. They’re typically made in a muffin pan or a popover pan, and as they bake, steam makes the batter puff up and “pop over” the top of the pan. Eventually popovers influenced a larger, even puffier food creation, the “Dutch Baby.”
The name is misleading, as it was created in the United States and has nothing at all to do with the Dutch. Other names it is sometimes known as are German Pancake, Bismarck or Dutch Puff. It is a common belief that they originated in a restaurant called Manca’s Café in Seattle, Washington in the early 1900s. To make a Dutch Baby of your own, just use the basic recipe of one cup of flour, one cup of milk and three eggs to make the batter. You can add a little bit of sugar if you want a slightly sweet cake or a lot of sugar for a sweeter version, as well as cinnamon and/or vanilla, according to your own tastes. The base recipe is so easy that it serves as a versatile starting point for anything your own tastes and imagination can come up with. Pour the batter into a hot, greased frying pan that is oven safe and bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Cast iron pans are a favorite for this recipe, but any oven safe pan is fine. If you’d like to add fruit, make sure you put them into the pan before adding the batter, so they cook on the bottom. Anything added to the top will impede the puff. When it’s finished, it should be very puffed up and the edges should be golden brown.
One Dutch Baby can feed several people, and it’s best served warm, so after it’s out of the oven (the puff will fall, that’s normal) remove it carefully with a spatula, dust it with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar and serve immediately, cutting like a cake or pizza. Topping options can include butter, honey, syrup, fruit, jam or anything else that sounds good to you. I personally think it would make a fantastic Christmas or New Year’s Day morning breakfast, and your family will think you’re a fancy chef.
