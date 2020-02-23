If you read last week’s article, I’m sure you’ve now used the melting snowman experiment to teach your kiddos all about bases and acids. Or maybe not.
If you’ve had no luck luring the kids into the kitchen for the sake of science, you may have more luck if they know they’ll be able to eat the result of the science experiment. If you think about it, there are so many easy things you can do to demonstrate scientific principals in the kitchen. Everything about cooking seems magical until you understand the science behind it. You can demonstrate how oil will separate itself from water, or the way you can grow yeast because it’s alive or have them try to figure out why a kernel bursts into popcorn. You can use sugar crystals to make edible geodes, the result is basically rock candy.
The only guidelines are how brave you feel, how messy you’re willing to let the kitchen get and maybe take the age of the participants into account when choosing your experiments. There is something for almost every age group. For younger kids you have something as simple and quick as blowing bubbles into liquids with a straw. This is especially satisfying and tasty with big chocolate milk bubbles. Or you could choose to get much more complicated and labor intensive with something like making ice cream or butter from scratch.
Experiments can change by season as well. It’s fun to use the cold snow of winter to make maple syrup candy, and spring lends itself easily to planting and growing produce. Summer would be the perfect time to (carefully) demonstrate what a campfire does to wood or a delicious marshmallow. And fall is the perfect time to break out all the gelatin recipes that both fascinate and turn into something gross-looking for Halloween. If you ask members of the right age group if they want to make and eat Jell-O brains, you’ll be very popular.
One of the coolest new kitchen tricks I’ve seen is called “spherification.” That word comes from the offshoot of cooking called molecular gastronomy, which just uses cool science to create edible foods that no one has seen before. If you watch “Top Chef,” these are the dudes that are always making foams out of things. You could likely guess from the word that spherification means making something into a ball, in this case, liquids. The outside of the ball is made from an algae-based additive, so it’s natural and completely edible. You end up with an edible ball of water, small enough to carry or eat in one gulp. The following experiment is a little more advanced, but you can find ingredients online and the results are very impressive.
Edible Water Globules
Materials and equipment:
• Water
• 1 gram of sodium alginate (less than a quarter of a teaspoon)
• 5 grams of calcium lactate
• Large bowl
• Smaller bowl
• Hand mixer
• Spoon with a rounded bottom (soup spoon or round measuring spoon works great)
The size of the spoon determines the size of your water bottle. Use a large spoon for big water globs. Use a tiny spoon if you want little caviar-sized bubbles.
1. In a small bowl, add 1 gram of sodium alginate to 1 cup of water.
2. Use the hand mixer to make sure the sodium alginate is combined with the water. Let the mixture sit for about 15 minutes to remove any air bubbles. The mixture will turn from a white liquid to a clear mixture.
3. In a large bowl, stir 5 grams of calcium lactate into 4 cups of water. Mix well to dissolve the calcium lactate.
4. Use your rounded spoon to scoop up the sodium alginate solution.
5. Gently drop the sodium alginate solution into the bowl containing the calcium lactate solution. It will immediately form a ball of water in the bowl. You can drop more spoonfuls of sodium alginate solution into the calcium lactate bath, just be careful the water balls don't touch each other because they would stick together. Let the water balls sit in the calcium lactate solution for 3 minutes. You can gently stir around the calcium lactate solution if you like. (Note: the time determines the thickness of the polymer coating. Use less time for a thinner coating and more time for a thicker coating.)
6. Use a slotted spoon to gently remove each water ball. Place each ball in a bowl of water to stop any further reaction. Now you can remove the edible water globules and drink them. The inside of each ball is water. The skin is edible too — it's an algae-based polymer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.