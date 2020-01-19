There are many types of "winter squash," and the name itself is a misnomer, as they are typically harvested in the fall. But they store well and will keep for the winter, making them a handy staple to people who used to have to live all winter off their fall harvest. Your winter food choices are probably larger than ye olde-timey farmer, but if you’re looking for a hardy, healthy (and easy-to-prepare) winter meal, than you should give some thought to any of the types of winter squash. Squashes? Whatever. Here are 12:
• Kabocha — Squat, green, with a nutty, earthy flavor and slightly sweet.
• Butternut — Bell shaped, with orange-yellow flesh and a sweet taste.
• Red kabocha — Squat and red with whitish stripes, it’s noticeably sweeter than the regular kabocha.
• Carnival squash — Mellow and sweet, it’s a cross between acorn squash and sweet dumpling squash, but weirder.
• Sugar pumpkin — (Or pie pumpkin) perfect pumpkin size and flavor for cooking.
• Sweet dumpling — Whitish-yellow and green, it’s the perfect bowl-size and shape for a single serving, and has a taste like sweet potato.
• Blue Hubbard squash — Gross, blue-gray outside hiding a sweet-tasting orange flesh on the inside.
• Delicata squash — Pretty, yellow and green scalloped skin, tastes like an earthier sweet potato.
• Red Kuri squash — Red and lopsided on the outside, while the inside is yellow, smooth and has a chestnut like flavor.
• Buttercup squash — Compact and green, and when it is cooked, the flesh becomes more dense, dry and mild.
• Acorn squash — Shaped like an acorn, (obviously) you’ll want to choose one that is much more green than orange. Orange ones will have gotten tough. Like, 10 years on the inside tough.
• Spaghetti squash — The inside of the spaghetti squash can be shredded with a fork to form "noodles," hence its name. It makes a fantastic pasta alternative, plus it’s fun to shred things.
The following is a delicious warm soup, perfect for the cold winter months. It is, of course, the brainchild of my friend Sarah Bender, so thank her if you see her. The main ingredient is butternut squash, and it is low in calories and dense in vitamins and nutrients, so if you can get vegetable-averse people to chow down, that’s a win. You could tinker with the recipe and try it with any of the lovely winter squash listed above.
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP
Ingredients:
1 T. coconut oil
1 medium onion, medium dice
1 red bell pepper, medium dice
1 green pepper, medium dice
1 t. Himalayan pink or sea salt
1 T. ground cumin
2 t. chili powder
1 t. turmeric powder
dash cayenne powder
4 c. vegetable stock
5 c. butternut squash, diced (fresh or frozen)
1 25-oz. can garbanzo, black or pinto beans
1 28-oz. can diced tomatoes
2 large Lacinato or beet leaves, washed, trimmed and torn into small pieces (optional)
Directions:
1. In heavy-duty 5-quart saucepan, heat oil until hot. Add onion and peppers and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Add spices and sauté for another minute.
2. Carefully add stock and bring to a boil; add squash; cover with lid.
3. Reduce heat and simmer until squash is tender, about 10 minutes for frozen and 20 for fresh.
4. Remove lid and mash squash slightly; add beans and tomatoes; bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat and cook, uncovered, until heated through (about 15 minutes).
5. If adding greens, add after about 10 minutes and cook, covered, for 5 minutes.
Serve with diced scallions and a dollop of vegan or dairy yogurt or sour cream if desired. Makes about 3 1/2 quarts (12- 15 servings). Flavor tip: Tastes best after about two days in the refrigerator so flavors have a chance to develop.
