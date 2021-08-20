GOSHEN — First Presbyterian Church will offer a 13-week Griefshare Recovery Program
with an additional four-week emphasis on COVID.
The COVID series begins Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in Hardie Hall at First Presbyterian Church.
Griefshare is a Christ-centered grief-support recovery group. It’s meant for anyone who has lost a spouse, parent, child or other loved one. The 13-week program is focused on helping individuals learn how to understand grief and move forward again. Griefshare groups meet weekly to help participants face challenges and rebuild their lives.
According to information provided by the church, each Griefshare session has three distinct elements:
• A video seminar with experts on grief and recovery. The videos, which last between 30 and 40 minutes, can be viewed as a group or individually.
• Support group discussion, which is based on the video.
• Workbook-based personal study and reflection.
Participants can join the group at any time. If a session is missed, it can be made up during the next 13-week cycle.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional challenges in our lives this year. Griefshare also includes a series of four brief videos, 15 minutes or less, on issues that grieving people are facing today to provide additional support and encouragement. The videos are:
• Covid-19 & Grief
• Anxiety and Grief
• Dealing with Loneliness
• Establishing a New Normal After Grief
First Presbyterian Church is located at 215 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen. For more information, call 574-533-7845; Susan Hepler Long at 574-202-1576; and Jenny Holbrook at 574-202-1110.
The COVID series begins Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in Hardie Hall at First Presbyterian Church. The sessions will be approximately one hour. When the COVID series is complete, they will begin the 13-week series, which will last approximately two hours. Jenny Holbook will be facilitating the groups with assistance from Pastor Ken Weaver and Susan Hepler Long.
For more information, call 574-533-7845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.