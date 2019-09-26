CROMWELL — Some missionaries are called to travel around the world and some are called to serve in their own backyards. And some, like Pastor Saul Sauceda and his wife Irma are called to do both.
The Saucedas are in the process of purchasing a building in Cromwell for their church, New Beginning Family Church, to serve a congregation of about 23 families. The Saucedas traveled the world preaching and holding conferences and in 2010 were called to Mexico where they traveled the country rife with drug cartels.
“There was a lot of spiritual warfare,” Pastor Saucedo said. “But we’ve seen (good) things happening and God put it on our hearts to come home.”
Sauceda said they’ve been ministering to the Hispanic families in the Ligonier area and have been meeting at rented space in Kenney Park. They began looking for a building and found the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall at 1990 W. 200 North in Cromwell was for sale. The owners accepted the Saucedas' offer of $152,500 and Sauceda and the congregation need to come up with a 20% down payment. They are still in need of an additional $18,000 by the closing date of Oct. 4.
They’ve been doing several kinds of fundraisers, including tamale sales, chicken barbecue sales and sales of several items. They are now reaching out to the community for assistance. They’ve started a GoFundMe page titled "Buy Church Building" where anyone can make donations to this cause.
Pastor Sauceda said they are targeting the Hispanic community in the Ligonier area as well as those living in Cromwell, Syracuse, New Paris, Wawasee and North Webster. He said he offers services in Spanish for those Spanish-speaking families who don't have a church home. However Pastor Sauceda is bi-lingual and as the congregation grows he will be able to offer services in English as well.
Pastor Sauceda realizes his time is running short to meet the downpayment goal but he maintains faith that this is where the Lord wants them to be and will provide. He said that there is another potential buyer for the building, but church members have expressed to him that they would prefer to sell it to his congregation.
“The church members would rather sell it to us so it could continue to be a church. It was built to be a place of worship,” he said.
Sauceda said they are doing everything they can to raise the money, but would appreciate it if anyone in the community is willing to join them in being part of bring a mission to their backyard.
Those interested in learning more can call Pastor Saucedo at 260-906-6155 or email saulsauceda8@gmail.com or visit the GoFundMe page.
