Husbands (and kids too!) love this cheesy hamburger casserole. It's a big hit at my house. Enjoy!
HUSBAND'S DELIGHT
Cook time: 20 minutes; Prep time: 20 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion, diced
2 1/2 cup spaghetti sauce (24 oz. jar)
1 can(s) mushrooms, drained (6.5 oz.)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tsp Italian seasoning
12 oz. pasta of choice (elbow, rotini, or egg noodles)
6 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup sour cream
8 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish.
2. Brown ground beef with onions. Drain. Wipe out the skillet. Put the beef and onions back in the skillet along with the spaghetti sauce, mushrooms, garlic, and Italian seasoning. Simmer for 5-6 minutes.
3. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain pasta and put it into the casserole dish.
4. Mix the cream cheese and sour cream in a small bowl.
5. Spread this over the pasta.
6. Then spread the meat sauce on top of the cream cheese mixture.
7. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.
8. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
