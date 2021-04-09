The temple in Jerusalem at the time of Jesus was spectacular. The Jewish people believed the temple was the most sacred place on earth because it housed the very presence of God.
According to myjewishlearning.com, “The Temple was central to Jewish religious life in a way that is hard to recapture today. Many Jews believed that sin itself could be overcome only by bringing a sin offering to the Temple.”
As you can imagine, Jesus caused quite a stir by claiming he would destroy the temple. “Destroy this temple and in three days I will raise it up.” (John 2:19) He also boldly declared, “I say to you, something greater than the temple is here.” (Matthew 12:6) Something greater than the temple?
John 19 provides an amazing eyewitness testimony describing the crucifixion of Jesus. After the soldiers saw that Jesus was dead, John mentions in verse 34 an interesting event that at first glance, might appear to be inconsequential: “One soldier thrust his lance into his side, and immediately blood and water flowed out.” He then offers a unique disclaimer in verse 35: “He who saw it has borne witness-his testimony is true, and he knows that he tells the truth, that you may also believe.”
In his book “The Case for Jesus,” Dr. Brant Pitre points out that “Clearly something momentous just happened. Nowhere else does John interrupt his Gospel like this to insist that what he is saying is based on eyewitness testimony. So, why is he so emphatic in insisting that the blood and water flowed from the side of Jesus?”
According to Dr. Pitre, before the Jewish temple was destroyed in AD 70, the blood from thousands of sacrifices flowed down from the temple altar, merging with a spring of water that flowed out of the side of the mountain on which the temple was built: “At the southwestern corner of the altar there were two holes like two narrow nostrils by which the blood that was poured over the western base and the southern base used to run down and mingle in the water channel and flow out into the brook Kidron. So, at the time when Jesus lived, if you were approaching the Temple during the feast of Passover from the vantage point of the Kidron Valley, what might you have seen? A stream of blood and water, flowing out of the side of the Temple Mount.”
With this first century Jewish context in mind, suddenly John’s emphasis on the blood and water flowing out of the pierced side of Jesus, the new temple, makes perfect sense. This seemingly small detail about his death reveals something deeply significant about who Jesus really is. He is not just the messianic son of God; he is the true Temple. In other words, Jesus is the dwelling place of God on earth. For that’s what the temple was to a first century Jew.
And just as the faithful Jews sought the presence of God and atonement for sin in the Temple of Jerusalem, so we find in Jesus, God made man, expiation for all our sin.
And as the New Covenant always surpasses the Old, through the new Temple of Christ Jesus, baptized Christian’s today are granted forgiveness of sins, and become living temples of the Holy Spirit: “Do you not know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s spirit dwells in you?” (1 Corinthians 3:16) We hold the very presence of Jesus Christ inside of us.
St. Ignatius in his letter to the Romans in AD 110 said, “The Spirit was given to the believer immediately after baptism. The new Christian’s body became the temple, the dwelling place, of the Spirit of God.”
We should live each day, knowing our actions can either demonstrate reverence and obedience as God’s living temples or … defilement. If we have defiled it and we wish to keep our temple holy, Lent is the perfect season to seek God’s incredible love, mercy, and forgiveness of our sins to keep his temple sacred.
