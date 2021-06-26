GOSHEN — Nature Explorer Camp could be called a camp to inspire young minds.
Hosted by the Elkhart County Parks Department, this year’s camp was held at Ox Bow Park, in Goshen, and ended Thursday. Certified Master Naturalist Dennis Badke assisted ECPD Interpretive Naturalist Manager Krista Daniels with the program by bringing in live animals each of the three days.
The program has been going on over a decade.
“I’ve worked here for 20 years and I started it during my time here,” Daniels said.
The camp is made up of three days of exploring different habitats in the park.
“It’s for ages seven to nine,” Daniels said. “Each day we highlight a different habitat. So the first day we went out into the woods. We highlighted forests, so we went out and looked at trees, we ate mulberries, talked about animals that live in the forests, and then we made leaf huts in the woods.”
On second day the group talked about wetlands.
“We did a swamp tromp where we got muddy and wet, talked about reptiles and amphibians,” Daniels said. “We ate our lunch down in the woods.”
Thursday, the theme was prairies.
“We’re going to talk about insects, animals that live in the prairie, talk about camouflage, do some exploring, and have a hotdog roast for lunch,” she said as the day started.
During Thursday’s event, the children spotted a garter snake, built insect nets, walked through the prairie, captured and released a variety of insects, and even saw a bird nest with an egg with the assistance of Daniels.
For more information on upcoming programs visit https://elkhartcountyparks.org/.
