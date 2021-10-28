These cookies were inspired by the Butterbeer drink in the Harry Potter books and movies.
"Mrs. D" who contributed the recipe writes, "I added the French vanilla drizzle on top to represent the foam at the top of the drink. I think these would also be good using a butter pecan cake mix — but due to allergies we have in our home, I opted for the butter cake mix. Take note that the flavor in the icing drizzle is from liquid coffee creamer. You can change the flavor according to what creamer you use. The sky is the limit!"
BUTTERBEER COOKIES
Cook time: 10 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Serves: 3-4 dozen cookies
Ingredients
1 box butter cake mix (15.25 oz.)
2 eggs
1/2 cup oil
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup butterscotch bits
1/2 cup English toffee bits
Glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 tablespoons French vanilla coffee creamer
Directions
1. Mix the first seven ingredients by hand until batter is smooth and shiny.
2. Drop by tablespoon full onto parchment lined cookie sheets and bake for 10 minutes at 350°F. They usually will not look done at 10 minutes, but trust the timing. Pull them out and let them sit on a rack to cool and they will firm up and be fine.
3. Once cooled, make the icing. Drizzle over cooled cookies.
