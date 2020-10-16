In the “old” days, schools emphasized the “3 Rs” of “reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic.” Hopefully we still do. In those “old” days, churches emphasized the “3 R’s” of repentance, regeneration and revival. Are they still being emphasized at your church?
The key word “repentance” seems foreign in today’s society with its concern for personal pleasure, comfort and esteem. It sounds harsh, fanatical and smacks of ranting street preachers as we desire a gentler, kinder and easier gospel and message.
Yet we find “repentance” and “repent” 58 times in the New Testament from Matthew to Revelation. Jesus begins his ministry preaching, “REPENT, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand!” (Matthew 4:17)
He “did not come to call the ‘righteous’ but sinners to REPENTANCE” (Mark 3:17).
When he sent out the 12 they preached that people should REPENT. (Mark 6:12)
After Jesus’ return to heaven, Peter preached, “REPENT and be converted that your sins may be blotted out … ” (Acts 3:19)
Paul “taught publicly and from house to house REPENTANCE toward God and faith toward the Lord Jesus Christ.” (Acts 20:21)
Finally in Jesus’ letters to the seven churches (Revelation 2-3), five of those seven were commanded to REPENT.
What does it mean to repent? It means “to change one’s mind” or to turn 180 degrees from something. It is a change of mind that leads to a changed heart which leads to a changed life. It’s turning from sin to God. Have you noticed that the only people who really welcome change are wet babies?
Then who needs to repent? In Acts 17:30, Paul told the philosophers and intellectuals of Athens that “God … now commands all men everywhere to repent.” Why? Because we all have sinned and missed God’s mark of perfection (Romans 3:23) and the wages of our sin is death (Romans 6:23). Yikes!
Fortunately, God “is not willing that ANY should perish (be eternally lost, ruined, separated from God), but that ALL should come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:9) Put your name in for “all.”
What does repentance involve? First, we each must admit without reservation “I am a sinner. I am under God’s judgment. I am guilty as charged. I cannot do anything whatsoever to pay, atone for my sins. All my best efforts before Holy God are as filthy rags.” (Isaiah 64:6).
How many have “received Jesus” without ever being convicted and sorry for their sins? We have to realize we each have a sin problem before we can be saved.
Second, we have to come to the realization that Jesus Christ is our only hope. Jesus, the eternal, sinless God who came to earth in human flesh and blood bluntly attested, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father (salvation, heaven) except through me.” (John 14:6)
Only he could fulfill the Father’s righteous demands by “suffering once for sins, the just (sinless, perfect) for the unjust (all of us sinners) that he might bring us to God.” (1 Peter 3:18)
Thirdly, now we have a choice to make. Will I repent and believe the gospel? (Mark 1:15)
Will I personally turn from my sin and trust in Jesus alone to be forgiven, saved and born again (from above)?
True repentance does not equal 1) mere remorse over being caught, 2) penance or trying to pay off your sin debt, 3) making a deal with God, 4) an extreme emotional outburst, 5) attempts at personal reformation or 6) hopelessly beating up on yourself.
It is changing one’s mind and heart about sin, self and the Savior. It’s coming to Jesus “Just as I am without one plea, but that thy blood was shed for me and that thou bidd’st me come to thee … Just as I am thou wilt receive, wilt welcome, pardon, cleanse, relieve because thy promise I receive, O Lamb of God, I come! I come!” (Charlotte Elliott, “Just As I Am,” 1834)
The promise is “whoever believes, trusts in him (Jesus) shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
What is the proof of repentance? It’s a changed life. In Christ we are now “new creations, old things have passed away, behold all things have become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
No, we are not now sinless and perfect but expected “to do works befitting (worthy of, equal to) repentance.” (Acts 26:20)
The story is told of a gangster who professed Christ as Savior but had no change of life. He said, “You did not tell me I would have to give up my life work. I heard of Christian actors, senators, cowboys, athletes. I thought I could be a Christian gangster.”
The truth is we still have a continual need as Christians to repent of, confess and forsake sin until we get to glory. Our heart attitude should be “Everything I know to be sin and everything you show me to be sin, I am willing to give up for your sake, Lord Jesus.”
“Repentance is a mighty change of mind, heart and life worked by the Holy Spirit” (R. C. Trench). Repentance leads to regeneration (salvation) and revival.
Some boys were playing baseball but forgot the ball. Someone said, “Oh, forget the ball. Let’s get on with the game.”
All too often the essential “ball” of repentance is forgotten or ignored in Christian circles. Sadly, if we have not truly realized and repented of our sin in our Christianity, we are only playing a game.
