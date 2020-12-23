As one comes to the Bible, he is asked to believe in many astounding, amazing and awesome acts of God including the virgin conception and birth of Jesus Christ. While many skeptics would dismiss it as something “less than intellectual” to believe, it is absolutely essential for our eternal salvation and forgiveness of sins.
How do you approach the Bible? Is it the authoritative, inerrant, infallible Word of God, a book of spiritual myths and fables or a combination of both? The virgin birth, like all Scripture, requires us simply taking God at his Word as “faith is the SUBSTANCE of things hoped for, the EVIDENCE of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1).
What does the Bible say about the virgin birth that we need to believe? After Adam and Eve disobeyed God’s only command and plunged mankind into sin and death, God delivered his judgment upon the serpent/Satan.
“I will put enmity (hostility, continual opposition) between you and the woman and between your seed and her seed.” (Genesis 3:15). “Seed” means “descendants, offspring, sperm” and usually refers exclusively to the man. This “seed” of the woman (Jesus) would destroy Satan’s head and power while dying on the cross.
In Isaiah 7:14, a curious prophecy is given by the prophet Isaiah to wicked King Ahaz to assure him that God would protect his kingdom. “Behold the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son (Jesus) and you shall call his name Immanuel — God with us.” Virgin means just what it means: a young, unmarried woman with no sexual experience, period.
Years later in Nazareth, young Mary is informed by Gabriel that she would conceive and give birth to the Savior. She only had one question, “How can this be since I have never known a man sexually?” Gabriel explained that the Holy Spirit would miraculously implant Jesus within her “for with God nothing will be impossible.” Mary believes and says, “I’m all in!” (Luke 1:26-38).
Meanwhile, faithful Joseph has been waiting almost a whole year to marry a pure virgin Mary. Her shocking pregnancy soundly canceled those plans leaving Joseph with the only fair recourse of divorcing her quietly. The “pregnant by the Holy Spirit” story was hard even for him to believe. However, another angel assures him that her testimony is totally true, fulfilling the prophecy of Isaiah 7:14, and he needed to take her as his wife ASAP! Joseph shows unrivaled faith and unreserved obedience by doing exactly this and by refusing sexual relations with Mary until after Jesus is born (Matthew 1:18-25). Do you really think everyone believed their story? Do you believe it?
Matthew 1:16 concludes Joseph’s “royal” lineage with “Joseph the husband of Mary of whom (feminine gender) was born Jesus who is called Christ.” The beginning of Mary’s genealogical list states “Jesus … being (as was supposed) the son of Joseph” (Luke 3:23). It was commonly thought, assumed and believed that he was Jesus’ natural father, but no, he was only his adopted, legal guardian father.
John 1:1 says, “In the beginning was the Word (Jesus), and the Word (Jesus) was with God and the Word (Jesus) was God.” John 1:14 then affirms that this “Word (Jesus) became flesh and dwelt among us.” Jesus Christ is God incarnate (encased in flesh).
The virgin birth miracle was needed so that the eternal Son of God could be like us so that he could die for our sins and bring us into God’s redeemed family. The baby Jesus in the manger was not a new person, had no sin nature like all of us, was not corrupted at all by human sin, and was totally God and totally perfect man in one complete person.
The Roman playwright Horace, who was not a believer in the one and only true God, decried the fact that so many of his peers always brought a false Roman god on stage to save the day. He said, “Do not bring a god onto the stage unless the problem is one that deserves a god to solve it!” Our problem of sin, death, eternal separation from God and being totally unable to save ourselves by our works (Ephesians 2:8-9) proved we needed the God/Man to come onto the stage of this earth to save the day for us.
God took drastic, unusual pains to save us because he deemed us worth saving and worth loving to the point of death on Calvary’s cross. We can never say that he does not care about us or understand what we are going through. Jesus has been there experiencing suffering, temptation, grief, betrayal, pain, death, hunger, tiredness, denial and everything else as perfect man yet never sinning as perfect God. He now leaves us with the choice of whether to believe and receive his forgiveness and salvation or not. He has done all he can do (John 1:12-13; 3:16).
If you were the only sinner on earth was Jesus’ coming and dying for you worth it? If you don’t turn from your sin, trust him alone to forgive you and receive his free gift of eternal life (Romans 6:23), it seems like for you it was all a wasted trip. Don't miss out on the best gift ever that lasts forever all made possible by Jesus’ virgin birth. It really was an act of God’s love for you!
