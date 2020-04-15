How was your Easter Sunday? COVID-19 was the “Grinch” that stole almost all of our 2020 Easter celebrations. Yes, we had to be creative and socially distant, however, could it be that God allowed this to happen so we might instead focus on the main thing: The bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ? Hmm. In John 20:1-10, we see three different ways to look at it.
First, we can see it as a mere fact (vv. 1-5). Mary Magdalene “saw” the stone was rolled away from the tomb. What a shock. She runs and tells Peter and John, who in turn race to the tomb. The younger John wins the contest and, looking into the tomb, “saw” the linen cloths lying there without Jesus’ body. In each case, “saw” is the simple word “to see” meaning “to observe, glance, note a fact without real conviction, thought or life change.”
So today many recognize “Oh, yes it’s Easter! Happens every year! It’s something about Jesus rising from the dead and chocolate rabbits.”
Secondly, we can see it as a point of curiosity or debate (vv. 6-7). Ever bold and daring, the older Peter arrives and charges into the tomb. He “saw” the same linen cloths that encased the body of Jesus lying intact and in order like a glove in which the hand had been pulled out. Here the word “saw” is a different Greek word meaning “to look at critically, intensely, carefully assessing the facts.” We get our English words “theory” and “theater” from this verb “to see.”
Peter was in deep thought and evaluation thinking, “How could this be?” There are many false “theories” attempting to explain away the miracle of Jesus’ bodily resurrection including: the swoon (Jesus just fainted), the hallucination (all who saw him were delirious), the wrong tomb and the disciples stole him (Matthew 28:11-15). All are easily refuted. However, your curiosity can lead you to the truth.
Finally, we can look at it as the assurance of the reality of the Christian faith (vv. 8-10). John finally decides to step inside and “saw and believed.” This third verb “saw” means “to see with understanding, perception, faith, to put it all together.” As he saw the moved stone, the empty tomb and the grave cloths, he concluded “Jesus is alive!” The open tomb was NOT to let Jesus out, BUT to let the disciples and others see that He was alive. Shortly, they would see Him with their own eyes (John 20:19-29).
How do you see the resurrection? Romans 10:9-10 and 1 Corinthians 15:1-5 tell us no one can be saved, born again and forgiven of their sins without believing that Jesus Christ is Lord and God, died on the cross to pay for our sins and rose again bodily. Yet 35% of American “born again” Christians in one survey deny the resurrection of Jesus’ body. Several years ago, 60% of ministers reported they did not believe it. Is that your minister?
Many, including famed Christian apologist Josh McDowell, have tried to disprove the resurrection. After 700 hours of study, he recanted and became a believer! Historian E.M. Blaiklock said, “Evidence for the life, death and resurrection of Jesus is better proved than most of the facts of history.”
If Jesus did not rise, 1 Corinthians 15:12-19 paints the gloomy picture of people whose faith, preaching and hope are all in vain, are outright liars, are still in their sins, are never going to heaven and are in miserable shape believing a lie. Hallelujah for verse 20: “But now Christ IS risen from the dead!”
So have you come to saving faith in Jesus Christ? Are you spiritually alive and born again? (John 3:3, 16; Ephesians 2:1) Are you living like Jesus is alive? (Colossians 3:1-4) An unbelieving pastor once said, “If I really believed a person resurrected from the dead, I’d go around shouting it all over the place, wouldn’t I? I mean it’s amazing! I would not just go to church and sing a few hymns.” Too bad he really did not believe it. How about you today? Let’s make every day resurrection day. Even the COVID-19 “Grinch” cannot steal away the fact that Jesus is risen, alive and well today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.