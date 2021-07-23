Boat-in worship this Sunday
SYRACUSE — This Sunday’s Lake Wawasee boat-in worship will begin at 8:30 a.m., with ministry by Brad Cox. His sermon is titled “Abiding” and the Scripture reading will be from John 15:4-5. Music will be provided by Singers with a Message.
Those interested in attending the service can climb on board the SS Lilly Pad by showing up at 7:30 a.m. behind The Frog Tavern; moor their boat around the S.S. Lillypad, which will be anchored off the shore of Oakwood Inn; or people can also take their lawnchairs or a blanket and sit shoreside. Oakwood Inn is located at 702 E. Lake View Road.
Service ends at about 9 a.m.
