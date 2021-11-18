BIRTHS: Nov. 19, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 5 hrs ago WITHAM HOSPITALBrett and Riley (Troyer) Anderson, Lebanon, a son, Miller Austin BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTERBrendan and Stephanie Yoder, Nappanee, a son, Bennet Blake React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Beginning Brendan Brett Austin Stephanie Yoder Hospital Bennet Blake Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries GRAYS, Michael Mar 16, 1958 - Nov 16, 2021 KARPINSKI, Randall Dec 3, 1978 - Nov 16, 2021 BLOSS, Martha Nov 7, 1935 - Nov 17, 2021 HUBER, Mary Sep 24, 1931 - Nov 16, 2021 MILLER, Rosemary Jun 14, 1944 - Sep 27, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPOLICE NEWS: Rollover crash injures onePedestrian struck, killed at Goshen intersectionPOLICE NEWS: Skid loader reportedly at heart of new barn firePREP FOOTBALL: Defense leads Northridge to regional title over MississinewaCommissioners postpone hearing on Dollar General plansPOLICE NEWS: Woman's death under investigationElkhart man killed in stabbing; second man in custodyLake of the Ozarks becomes a major destinationPOLICE NEWS: Driver arrested after striking girl with vehicleGoshen teachers to see raises Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.