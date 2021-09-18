OK, I went rogue on this recipe. Who follows rules, right? I didn't even look for a recipe. I just went with what I know! I know there are pecan pie bread pudding recipes out there, but this one with the rum is just over the top ahhhh-mazing! Rich buttery taste and warm rum flavor (I also tried it with bourbon and it was just as good.). If you want a new take on an old fave, give this on a try. Happy cooking!
DRUNK PECAN PIE BREAD PUDDING
Cook time: 1 hour; Prep time: 20 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
6 large eggs beaten
1 cup light Karo syrup
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup dark rum or bourbon
8 cups cubed bread (use a hearty or heavy bread) does not have to be stale or toasted
1 cup chopped or halved pecans divided
RUM SAUCE
1 stick butter
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup dark rum or bourbon
1/4 cup water (if you want a heavy rum or bourbon flavor omit water and use liquor in its place
Directions
Test Kitchen Tips: When the rum sauce cools, it forms a sugary layer. Save a little sauce to heat up and serve on each plate.
1. I mix mine in the mornings, let sit until I finish dinner and pop it in the oven before we sit down to eat.
2. In a large mixing bowl add eggs and slightly beat.
3. Add everything but the bread and pecans. Mix well until it is combined really good.
4. Fold in bread and half the pecans.
5. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour mixing every so often to coat bread well. Cover and refrigerate until you are ready to bake. This recipe is best if left to sit for 6-8 hours or overnight. It gives the bread plenty of time to soak everything up.
6. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with butter or cooking spray. (I use a little smaller size because I like a thicker bread pudding.) Use whatever size you want :)
7. Pour everything into your prepared baking dish.
8. Top with remaining pecans.
9. Pop in the oven and bake for 60 minutes.
10. RUM SAUCE: While bread pudding is baking, in a saucepan melt stick of butter.
11. Add sugar, dark rum or bourbon, and water. Mix well and simmer for 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Turn stove eye off and let sit to keep warm until bread pudding is finished.
12. Remove from oven.
13. While still hot, pour half the rum sauce over the top. Letting it get down between the pudding and sides of baking dish.
14. Let sit for 15 minutes and pour more sauce over it. You judge how much of the sauce you want — some or all it is up to you. I use it all.
15. Enjoy! I like mine warm with vanilla ice cream and hubby eats his with fresh whipped topping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.