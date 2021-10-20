Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.