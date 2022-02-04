The story is told of a woman (sorry, ladies!) who was tailgating a man on a busy avenue. When he slowed to stop at a yellow light, she hit the horn cursing, screaming and angrily gesturing until a policeman tapped on her window. He ordered her out of the car, took her to the police station and put her in a holding cell.
An hour later he returned saying that he had made a terrible mistake. “When I pulled up behind you, I noticed your ‘What Would Jesus Do?’ license plate holder and your “Follow Me to Sunday School’ bumper sticker. So I assumed the car was stolen.”
Unfortunately, we as believers often fail to live up to our name of “Christian” and our calling as followers and imitators of Christ (1 Corinthians 11:1). This is not what Jesus had in mind when he tells his disciples “You are (right now, not maybe, might be, could be or should be) the salt of the earth …” (Matthew 5:13).
Salt is an amazing chemical compound (40% sodium, 60% chloride, NaCl) that had and still has numerous uses and influences on whatever it touches. It is VALUABLE and was even used as money in the ancient world. Our word “salary” is derived from the Latin “sal” or salt. If a worker or soldier failed to perform up to expectations, he was not “worth his salt.”
Salt is PURE as it was used to cleanse wounds as an antiseptic and newborn babies were rubbed with it as a cleansing agent (Ezekiel 16:4). Sodium chloride continues to be a PRESERVATIVE especially of meat, absorbing the moisture of bacteria and mold cells, stopping their ability to reproduce. While it does not totally stop decay and corruption, it definitely delays and hinders it.
In application, disciples of Jesus, like salt, should have a valuable, purifying, preserving affect on our society. The world should be convicted about their sin and move closer to trusting Christ as their own Savior because of us.
Most of us love salt because it GIVES FLAVOR to food. Even the ancient Job agreed. “Can flavorless food be eaten without salt? Is there any taste to an egg white?” (Job 6:6). While salt is essential for our health, and we need 100 grams per every 40 kilos of weight, the World Health Organization says we should consume less than 5 grams or 1 teaspoon per day. Sorry about that, saltaholics!
When we consume salt, it naturally CREATES THIRST. Likewise, we as “in-salting” disciples of Jesus will add zest and flavor to our society as well as create a thirst for the Savior and the things of God.
How can so many Christians be sad, gloomy, unsmiling, unjoyful, dull and uninteresting when we have been saved from eternal hell, forgiven of all our sins, declared righteous in God’s sight, adopted into his eternal family and have an inheritance in heaven forever?! We often are not very winsome advertisements for our Lord.
Salt has also been used as a FERTILIZER to enrich the soil and increase growth. When too much salt is present, however, it prohibits growth and promotes barrenness. Armies sowed their enemies’ fields with salt, and the salty Dead Sea (10 times saltier than ocean water) is … dead. Do you have a fertilizing or destroying effect on others?
While salt is an antiseptic, in so doing it BURNS and ANNOYS just like alcohol. Yow! Our “salty” influence will sometimes cause irritation and annoyance as we seek to share the truth of God’s Word with others who need Christ as Savior. As in the medical realm, you can’t have gain or healing without some pain.
Forty-four percent of all salt used in the U.S. is used on roads to MELT ICE. Hopefully our witness will be effective in helping to melt icy hearts and see them come to Jesus. As Paul said in Colossians 4:6, “Let your speech always be with grace seasoned with salt that you may know how you ought to answer every man.”
Finally, salt can LOSE ITS EFFECTIVENESS, its saltiness, its power and influence through dampness, excessive heat (salt is often used in ovens to help retain heat) and by being exposed to the elements.
Jesus says that when natural salt loses it flavor, it is now good for nothing but to be thrown out as gravel and trampled underfoot (Matthew 5:13).
In Luke 14:34, he comments that it is not fit for the field as fertilizer or for the manure pile as potential natural fertilizer. No one dumps gravel on their garden.
Unfortunately, we believers can lose our saltiness for Christ by becoming like our world and living in sin, avoiding fellowship with God, his Word and other believers, becoming bitter, apathetic, complacent, uncaring, etc.
The good news is that we can and should regain our saltiness by remembering from where we have fallen, repenting of and confessing our sin to God and redoing what we used to do for Jesus, our First Love (Revelation 2:4-5). Let your world know that you know and love Jesus. Let your light shine for him (Matthew 5:14-16). Get on fire for him and be contagious. Let your salt out of the shaker.
Let’s be “worth our salt” for Jesus. Let’s be “in-salting” for him, not obnoxious and insulting. Someday in heaven we will see and hear the results and influence of our saltiness. What a day that will be!
