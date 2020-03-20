The world seems to be changing.
When we watched the change from a distance, from across the ocean, it didn’t seem real; it seemed like something in a movie. When we saw the change spread, upending more people’s lives we were sorry for them, but they were on the other side of world, beyond anything that we could do for them. When changes began to take place on our side of the shore, we imagined that our systems and status quo were so robust that life would go on as normal for the rest of us. When changes began to show up in our schedules and our expectations we thought it would last for just a few days or a few weeks.
We sense now that the changes which the COVID-19 virus is causing may be much deeper.
Whether we take seriously the threat of this virus, or not, all of us are trying to adjust to a very surreal moment. Denial and panic are very understandable reactions: we are all confronted with what feels like a continuously evolving set of unknowns. Every morning when we wake up, we discover new details, new data, new protocols, new reactions, new infections. By the afternoon, much of what we heard in the morning has shifted. If we check once more before bed, news about the virus has unfolded again.
It’s hard to want to pay attention. Partly because there is so much information that its intellectually difficult to absorb. Partly, because its frightening and disorienting.
And yet, we really, really need to pay attention. Paying attention may be the most important thing we can do right now. Here are four things I think we should pay attention to.
One, the news and resulting official direction which we receive regarding COVID-19 can literally save lives. Seeing what is happening in other parts of the world — from Italy, to South Korea, to Iran, to New Rochelle — should give us an idea of what can happen in Goshen. We should be sobered by what we are seeing. And then we need to hear and comprehend the directions to slow ourselves down, difficult and painful as it may be to shut schools, alter work hours, and curb social routines. Simply put, the faster and more we move around, the faster and more the virus can move around. Slowing down is the best defense we have right now. This is the best way to give our health-care workers the ability to tend those who most need attention.
Two, reacting with careful compassion to the people around us will build our resilience. Compassion and empathy require practice and attention. Some of us are very good at it, but many of us — me included — only give the outer edges of our energy to compassion. In this strange new world, where activity and choices are suddenly limited (or entirely eliminated: hand sanitizer), and we don’t know who might be exposed to COVID-19, it is easy to feel anxious and suspicious. Now, more than ever, is the time to practice empathy, to give fuller energy to noticing the needs of those around us. Yes, we should be careful in the way we interact — appropriate distance, effective disinfecting — but we can all be creative and patient in the way we give and receive care. Maybe leave the last box of pasta on the shelf for someone else.
Three, remembering the details of our reaction to this event, this pandemic, will provide valuable lessons for any number of future scenarios. In the midst of our preoccupation with this moment, it’s hard to pay attention to some of our underlying fears and some of the underlying vulnerabilities in our community. But we need to do this. We need to remember what the repercussions for shutting our schools were, and how we dealt with those consequences. We need to think about our food supply, where it comes from, who supplies it, how we make sure everybody is fed. As overwhelming as this pandemic feels, there may be situations in the future which are even more so, including health-related, climate-related and natural disaster events. We need to record what we did in this moment, and what we should do to prepare.
Four, gratitude and joy. We don’t know the full extent of how COVID-19 will affect us. But we do know that already it is causing lots of stress, and it will likely cause even more. Laughter, and other expressions of joy, are critical for relieving stress. Being thankful for even small kindnesses or little moments of normalcy, also help us to decompress, to feel like ourselves. Find ways to laugh, and make others laugh, and to be grateful for whatever is good.
Pay attention. Slow down. Give space. Be well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.