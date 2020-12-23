Winter has arrived. Sickness is spreading. The hospitals are full. Lines for testing are long. A neighbor wakes up one morning with a sore throat. By noon she suspects a fever, chills running up and down her neck, achiness settling in her shoulders.
She sits at the kitchen table sipping tea, and shaking her head. There is too much to do. Kids are coming, with their kids. Food to get ready. A few late presents to pick up and wrap. Can’t get sick now. Not now. Maybe it’s just a cold, she thinks. Her throat definitely hurts.
She never gives into sickness anyway. Never crawls into bed, never takes the day off. She just fights it off, the way her dad always did. She gulps down the last of the tea and stands up. Goes to the front door and puts on her coat, hat, gloves, scarf, boots. There’s a twisting in her stomach as she opens the door, but out she goes.
The cold is real. It seeps down her chin and neck, despite the scarf. She walks fast, across the thin crust of old snow. Always been a walker. She’s walking to beat it, to prove that she is healthy. She could have been going somewhere, but she ends up going nowhere in particular. Maybe she rambles through the empty industrial lot by the tracks. Maybe she trudges through the abandoned field behind the apartments. Maybe she hikes through the woods down by the river.
Somewhere, in one of those places, something catches her eye. She pushes her way around a clump of stubborn bracken and briars. She stops, and blinks her eyes. In front of her is a tree in full green leaf. Not only that, it is studded with deep purple fruit. And also decked in a veil of white flowers. She rubs her head, and looks around. Maybe it’s the fever, she thinks. But this bright tree is right in front of her, demanding recognition, just like the bubble of nausea in her belly.
It’s irresistible. She steps to the tree. She puts out a hand. She picks one of the plums. She puts it in her mouth, though she feels sure everything is about to come up. It’s sweet, and clean and clear. She swallows it. Almost at once she feels settled and different.
She feels better than she has for a long time. A long, long time. She looks at the tree, she looks at the fruit. “I know what this is,” she says out loud, “I know what you are.” She picks more of the plums, and puts them into her pocket, and one or two more into her mouth.
She is breathless when she gets home. She is so excited she can barely contain herself. She shows her husband. She gets in the car. She drives to the kids. She goes to her friends. She stops at the pastor’s house. She tells them all about the tree, and fruit, and how she feels. She gives them a plum or two. “You have to,” she tells them.
In the evening she looks at the pine Christmas tree in the living room corner. It is filled with colored lights, and hung with decorations from every part of her life, and of her family’s life. But it's nothing compared to that other tree, growing in the frozen soil, out in the dark, forgotten wilderness. This tree in the corner is a shadow of that other tree.
For a moment she wonders whether it was real. But then she notes again how easy she feels, how relaxed her muscles and bones are, how full her heart. Like a little girl again, in her childhood home, on the night before the great day. She brushes her teeth, turns out the light, lays down next to her husband.
But in the middle of the night, her mind wakes her. In her dreams she has seen what is likely to happen. She stares at the black ceiling above. People will come. There will be no stopping them. How could she, even if she tried? The tree will be stripped bare, every fruit, every flower, every leaf. The branches torn off. Someone will cut it down, and cart it off. It will be ground up and pressed for every bit of oil, every essence, every drop of life. Watered down and sold for a fortune. There will be knockoffs. Those who need it most will never receive it.
She creeps out of bed, and into the dark kitchen, to the window sill above the sink. There, lying where she put it, next to the night, is the seed from the fruit she ate. Why did this come to me, she wonders.
May we all find such a bright tree in our wilderness, wherever that is. May we have the wisdom to recognize it; may we have the courage to tend it; may we have the joy to share it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.