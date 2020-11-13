The Climate Action Plan we are creating is a work of poetry. I don’t necessarily mean that as a superlative about the quality of the writing — though the writing (mostly by my colleagues) is very good; what I mean is that the evocative, creative, carefully crafted, closely studied qualities of the emerging document are the tell-tale characteristics of poetry. Policy documents don’t often receive this kind of description, but maybe they are being short-changed. This one certainly would be.
In May, when we began working on the details of this Climate Action Plan, the main thing we knew about it was that it would be focused on our local government operations. That means the day-to-day work of our parks department, our street department, our cemeteries department, engineering department, utilities department, fire department, police department and all the other work which all the other city departments do on behalf of Goshen’s residents. We also knew that the plan would present the best possible path to net-zero emissions by 2035.
Net-zero emissions is a complicated idea in some ways. And yet, as we’ve worked into the intricacies, we are beginning to see what it can mean in practical terms. The emissions come almost entirely from burning fossil fuels — releasing carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and other gases into the air and atmosphere. These fuels are comprised of coal (primarily for generating electricity), natural gas and oil-based fuels such as gasoline and diesel. We use the energy from these fuels for everything from computers to leaf pickup, from treating wastewater to heating bathrooms, from mowing vacant lots to storing evidence.
The urge to do all of these things without putting more emissions into the sky and into the air we breathe is — to put it succinctly — profound. This is not to suggest that we are the only community working toward such goals; there are 12 other municipalities in Indiana currently navigating this groundbreaking path. But each community’s route is unique, and ours is unlike any other.
Our plan is built around a collection of strategies, designed to help us achieve emissions reduction through better energy efficiency, more thoughtful and intuitive practices, and offsetting the emissions we create with new and old eco-technologies. We are exploring the components of our buildings, some more than 100 years old, to discover more precisely where energy is being used most and least effectively; we are examining our fleet of vehicles with the fleet manager to position ourselves to take better advantage of electric vehicle advances; we are thinking about ways to help city employees become advocates for lower-impact operations; and we are identifying our trees and our floodplains as critical assets to be protected and preserved for their abilities to reduce energy consumption and to promote community health. We will be able to measure the success of these strategies in two ways: a decrease in the emissions we generate and a running tab of the dollars we save.
This is new and imaginative work, which has never before been done in Goshen at this scale. It requires digging for information, digging into our history, trying to understand the reasons for practices that take a lot of money and use a lot of energy, asking whether there are different ways to operate, or whether a certain operation is even necessary. These are hard questions, and sometimes a little frightening, since practices — habits of all sorts — are at or near the heart of our culture. If we change our practices, does it mean we will be changed fundamentally? If, for instance, we live closer to work or use bicycles more often, will we no longer be who we have been?
The different strategies have come to light as we’ve sifted into the minutiae of our daily work. This sifting and sorting and researching is really the essential task of the Climate Action Plan. By giving some long overdue attention to processes as mundane as the commute to and from work or setting thermostats, we’ve been able to recognize where the likely and unlikely protagonists of the plan lie.
Ultimately, what we create will point us in the direction of our zero-emissions goal. There are too many unknowns at this point, however, to show exactly how to get there. It will be a living document, one which will have to grow over time, and which will challenge us to grow as well. What we bring to it now, will be different from what we bring five years from now. It will reflect what we know about ourselves, our hopes, our strengths and weaknesses. It will help us to see more honestly who we are in the world, and to think more carefully about our responses.
Exactly what a good piece of poetry should do.
