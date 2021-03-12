During my morning prayers in the dark, I saw a street corner in my mind. A sidewalk, a house or a brick building of some sort, a patch of grass and dirt. The street was empty for the moment. The sidewalk, too. If there was anyone or anything happening in the building, I couldn’t tell. The sun was shining down on this corner, warm in late winter, like its been here the past week.
Such a corner, in such a quiet moment, is never given any attention. It is an empty, unproductive space. There is nothing happening there. In fact, nothing has ever really happened in that kind of space. It’s a permanently transitional space, meant to be empty and unobtrusive, out of the way, ignored. Its greatest value is that it allows everything else to go by without being noticed, without hindering.
Most of the space in our city, our yards, our workspaces, our homes, our rooms, is like this. Designed to let us, the actors, the people, the humans, flow right on by as quickly as possible, so that we can keep up with our busyness and production.
In my prayers, I kept seeing that corner, with the dirt and the grass, and the winter grime that collected there, and the sun shining on it. A quiet, empty moment.
I thought about the past year, this pandemic year. So much in our lives was rearranged and re-prioritized. So much slowed down to a crawl, some things ground to a complete halt for periods of time. Not for everyone, of course — for those in health care it’s been an exhausting, breakneck year. But many of us have found ourselves with oddly open blocks of time, down time, slow time. Maybe we’ve been reminded of the way that as children an hour or an afternoon seemed to stretch on for half a lifetime.
We’ve spent a lot more time outdoors, at home in the backyard, or at parks, or out hiking. Outside has been the place to see people, and be with them. Outside has also been a place to fill our slow time, maybe with a project, maybe exploring. Maybe just sitting, and watching and listening, and feeling.
Some of us have discovered (or rediscovered) that there is real pleasure in having time and space to be slow. While moving slowly has made some connections more difficult (work, school, travel), it’s also made some connections much more easy. Having the time to notice who we share our surroundings with — neighbors, family, plants, animals, forests, rivers — has allowed us to think about our relationship with these others, allowed us to reimagine the connections, even give time to those connections.
Slowing down has been stressful in many ways, too, since it’s not at all what our society and economy value. Empty, quiet, unproductive moments (and places, and creatures, and people) need to either get busy, or stay out of the way. I think over the past year many of us have tasted something different, have tasted what slow time at home and in our neighborhoods is like, and we’ve enjoyed it. We’ve enjoyed a reprieve from dogged activity, even if it’s meant worry about other aspects of our lives and livelihoods. We’ve been pleased (and sometimes surprised) to find that others in the same boat are generous with us, want to help us out; that rather than scarcity — other than toilet paper for a moment last year — by in large, we have received enough. Neighborliness, compassion and creative connection have crept into the opening hollowed out by the forced slow down this past year, taking the place of pace. If we value this, we need to say so, and protect it, political ideologies be damned.
In my prayers I saw that sunny patch of ground on a slow, empty street corner. Even though it was only in my mind, I noticed it. I felt that it was not just a place to pass by. It was a place and moment to pause in the warmth of, to connect with, to feel the earth beneath, to know that even this small piece of earth holds living power. I felt ferocious joy.
My prayers slowed my busy mind; slowness allowed me to connect; connection is the intent of prayer. Many of us have done a lot of praying recently. For my part, I want to sharpen and deepen the slow lessons of the past year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.