With so much going on around the many lakes in Indiana, we don’t get to Elkhart often, but this trip was necessary. We lost another classmate, and she was to be buried at Rice Cemetery. Having known this couple for a long time, we went to give our condolences to her husband. Pancreatic cancer strikes again! It’s a brutal, deadly disease, and we’ve now have lost three friends to it.
There’s a New Dog in Town
Michael’s Italian Restaurant has been an Elkhart favorite since 1917. It’s been in the same family since that time and offers classic Italian dishes with a fresh, home-made touch. Try the “Godfather” sometime.
Bulldog Crossing at the intersection of Middleton Run Road and East Jackson Boulevard has long been a popular Elkhart location, and there has been a bar or tavern there since the Prohibition era. I remember when it was once Joe & Eddies Tavern. Then it became The Bulldog Tavern. More recently, it was a beer and burger joint, called Miles Lab, until the owner’s tragic death.
The building set empty for a period, but in 2019 Bulldog Crossing LLC was formed by the owners of Michael’s and changes started.
Rico’s at the Bulldog
Rico Iavagnillo had a vision, and wanted a no-nonsense restaurant/bar with simple American fare. On April 5, they opened. The menu isn’t large, but it has common, beer-drinking, dog-themed food.
The “Starters from the Kennel” offers nine items, including pierogies. Rico’s take on this Eastern European classic includes mashed potatoes and ground beef stuffed into the dough. Another item that caught our eye was the walleye bites. There are also K-9 stix (fried mozzarella) and mini dog burgers (three sliders). The wings are a bar favorite.
Instead, we ordered onion rings from the sides section, which also includes seven other choices. They were above average, and we would order them again.
The soup of the day was an intriguing stuffed green pepper soup. Not sure I’ve seen that elsewhere, but it was too hot for soup on this day.
The salad special was a taco salad. We saw a couple of those come out, and it was large.
The menu lists seven salads, and all are huge. The headliner is the steak salad, but the apple-walnut salad would be one I’d go back to try. The salmon salad also looked good. If you desire, add chicken or shrimp to any salad.
Rico’s hand-patted burgers are highly touted, and there are seven choices, including the dog burger, bulldog burger and the Snoopy burger. The latter is a quarter-pound burger with four slices of bacon, American cheese and peanut butter. Yikes!
Burgers come with kettle chips and a pickle spear. You can also substitute any of the sides for an additional charge.
The sandwich section looked interesting, and there are four choices. Of those, the avocado-turkey club caught our attention. Mary Ann, the delightful bartender, suggested that we share it, and we did. Don’t know what turkey source they use, but it was good. The turkey was piled high on a house-made bun with slices of bacon and avocado layered on top. The sandwich was finished with lettuce, tomato and mayo. It was spot-on, clearly enough for two, and the fries weren’t bad either.
And, if you want beer, on this day, there were 13 craft draft beers listed. There are many more choices in bottles.
Interestingly, Mary Ann said, “People are different on this side of town.”
Michael’s is nestled in the older west side, but the east side is newer. The river is across the street from Rico’s, and many of those living on the river are among Elkhart’s rich and famous.
Rico’s seems perfect for this area. Besides the river crowd, there’s also a number of factories along Middle Run Road providing a substantial beer-drinking crowd. Rico’s is well prepared to serve both. And watch for the evening specials. Last weekend, they served pepper steak.
