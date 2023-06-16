5 tips to organize

Having a plan is one of the first tips to organizing.

 Family Features

Getting organized and making the most of your home’s storage space can be a daunting task. To help keep clutter at bay and streamline organization throughout the house, consider these tips for revamping your closets and designated storage areas from the experts at ClosetMaid.

1 | Determine Your Goal

Create a plan of attack and sketch out a closet design, accounting just for things you want to keep.

2 | Beat Closet Blahs

Spruce up your closet with stylish storage accessories like drawers, shelves and sturdy, matching hangers.

3 | Get Colorful

Get your closets in tip-top shape with a ClosetMaid ShelfTrack system in white with colorful and patterned fabric bins, or other shelving systems.

4 | Relieve Clutter Stress

Keep clutter at bay with functional materials and extras that allow you to make the most of every aspect of the room.

5 | Meet Your Needs

Inspire and streamline organization throughout the whole house by redirecting clutter and taking advantage of adjustable shelving.

