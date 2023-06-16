Getting organized and making the most of your home’s storage space can be a daunting task. To help keep clutter at bay and streamline organization throughout the house, consider these tips for revamping your closets and designated storage areas from the experts at ClosetMaid.
1 | Determine Your Goal
Create a plan of attack and sketch out a closet design, accounting just for things you want to keep.
2 | Beat Closet Blahs
Spruce up your closet with stylish storage accessories like drawers, shelves and sturdy, matching hangers.
3 | Get Colorful
Get your closets in tip-top shape with a ClosetMaid ShelfTrack system in white with colorful and patterned fabric bins, or other shelving systems.
4 | Relieve Clutter Stress
Keep clutter at bay with functional materials and extras that allow you to make the most of every aspect of the room.
5 | Meet Your Needs
Inspire and streamline organization throughout the whole house by redirecting clutter and taking advantage of adjustable shelving.