DR. WALLACE: I just turned 18 and have never driven a car. I don’t want to learn how to drive because my father was in a very serious car accident, and his injuries literally took years to heal.
Do you think I can still get a job and be happy even if I don’t drive myself anywhere in a car by myself? — Worried About Driving, via email
WORRIED ABOUT DRIVING: Yes, you can use ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft to get around, and I’m sure you’ll learn how to get rides from family and friends. And when you do this, be sure to return the favor or to compensate your friends in some way; driving is expensive these days with the inflation in gasoline prices.
And if and when you decide you might like to learn about driving, I feel you will be one of the best defensive drivers out there. You’ll obviously take driving seriously and you’ll be very careful whenever you find yourself behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Just because you don’t want to learn how to drive as an 18-year-old does not mean that you won’t be a good driver at a future age like 21 or 25. Take your time and do what you feel is best for your own personal situation.
DR. WALLACE: My dad bullies me about “being tough” and he is always pushing me to “man up” by playing sports. He says if I don’t toughen up, then I will be a “wimp” and will never amount to anything. Is he right about this?
I have many talents and interests, but they just don’t involve sports, especially team sports. I do exercise and work out a little and I hike on incline trails all the time. I’m also a good swimmer but I don’t want to play water polo.
I’m a decent runner but I don’t want to be a wide receiver on a football team or a pinch runner in a baseball game. I just want to do my own thing in my own way and not be pushed into traditional sports. — Feeling Bullied at Home, via email
FEELING BULLIED AT HOME: Your father is completely out of line with his comments to you. I suggest you tell him directly that you prefer to do your own activities and that part of being an individual in America is being allowed to choose which activities you wish to engage in.
I do have a suggestion for you, and that’s to invite your father on one of your more challenging hikes over a weekend when you both have time to do so.
Be sure he has comfortable shoes and do your best to push him a little bit to show him just how tough some of your own activities are. Also use the time to tell him that you appreciate that in his own crazy way he feels he’s looking out for you but assure him that you can take care of yourself and what you would like best from him is his unconditional love and support for you in all your endeavors.
Dr. Robert Wallace will answer questions from readers in this column. Email him at rwallace@galesburg.net.
