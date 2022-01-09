Lifesavers might be closer than you think

Over the years, I’ve learned that when my world is uprooted, there are usually lifesavers close at hand.
They are sometimes hard to see in the midst of chaos and sometimes hard to accept because they show my vulnerability. But if I take the time to breathe and look around, I find them.
The pandemic has been one of these events. Though I have not been unmoored by it as some have, I’ve still needed to find those lifesavers, be they big or small. And sometimes the smallest ones can make an enormous difference. This is how I found out how important sheepskins are.
Last year, when the cold weather settled in, we were determined to still spend time outside. Fresh air and bathing in nature seemed essential as ways to stay healthy during COVID. We enhanced our back patio and deck with a new fire pit, Tiki torches and strings of LED lights, hoping that no matter the weather, we could still use our outdoor woodfired oven to bake pizzas and beans and other foods. Even with some snow on the ground and low temperatures, if we dressed appropriately, we knew we could still manage outdoor activities.
When my sister found out about our plan, she let me know something was on its way in the mail to contribute to our comfort. When I opened the small box, something white and furry poked out. Inside were two sheepskins, each about the perfect size for a chair. We immediately put them to use outside. Whenever we sat on our patio chairs, the sheepskins came out. If we went downtown to eat outside at Constant Spring or Goshen Brewing Company, we always grabbed our sheepskins. When we took camping trips with the teardrop trailer, we made sure the sheepskins were thrown in the back of the car.
The sheepskins, we’ve found out, are quite versatile. In the winter, they insulate us from the cold air and wind. They also help to trap our body heat and keep us warm. The blaze in the fire pit warms our fronts while the sheepskins keep our backsides comfortable. In the summer, they also insulate from the heat and keep us cooler. And in any case, they provide padding and comfort to our old, sore tailbones!
Though in the scheme of life, sheepskins are minor players, the sense of comfort and luxury they furnish along with their usefulness have put them in the category of “lifesavers” for me during these wearing times. Know that it’s the small things that sometimes bring about change in perspective, change in life.
As a new year unfolds, I’m hoping that I’ll continue to find such small lifesavers along the way.
