ELKHART — Sixty years ago, Irvin Polk founded Lifeline Youth Ministries to transform the lives of students through relationships and spiritual influence.
Before Polk died in 2009, he told Darrell Peterson, today’s executive director, “Don’t let it die.”
Lifeline’s mission is to teach youth life skills, develop leaders and demonstrate the “love of God.”
In reference to Lifeline, Polk had a sheet of plywood that said, “Through these doors walk the greatest kids in Elkhart.”
These are the exact words written on the wall when you enter the new Lifeline building, also known as “The HUB.”
A ribbon-cutting was held for The HUB, located at 2721 Prairie St., at noon Thursday, allowing the community to see Lifeline, including a number of people who were a part of the organization when they were young.
This new 54,000-square-foot building makes room for the 400 students involved in Lifeline to grow to more than 1,000.
Senior program director David Gaona said he wants people to know when they go into The HUB, they will be welcomed with open arms.
“Lifeline is a place where kids can come, and they will feel loved, they will feel safe, and they will also have a mentor to guide them along in life.”
While Gaona wasn’t a Lifeline kid, he did grow up on the south side of Elkhart. He said the goal of Lifeline is to have the kids involved run it in the future, to have “south side kids leading south side kids.”
This HUB, costing approximately $8 million to build, was opened to allow Lifeline to expand programming hours and give more children an opportunity to be a part of the organization.
In the mornings, Premiere Arts Academy will fill the building. Lifeline programs will follow, lasting from 2-6 p.m. Different people will use it for the rest of the evening, including a church, Five Star Life and Lifeworks Ministry.
The new school will begin in a couple weeks, but Lifeline will start in the building Sept. 5.
Peterson wanted this building to be utilized as much as possible. He said The HUB is eight times as big as their old building.
“In our old building, one day a week we could have the different groups because it’s so small,” he said. “Right here, we’re expanding to grades one through 12. It used to be three through 12.”
The new building includes two wooden basketball courts that can also be used as volleyball or pickleball courts. There will be an indoor soccer court, a game room, a commercial kitchen, a recording/video studio and more.
The HUB will have an assortment of classrooms for both children and adults. The classrooms are designed to help kids with STEM, tutoring and other training. Adults can learn about parenting, ESL, GEDs, finance and more.
Lifeline is also working with Thor Industries Inc., so students can work at a vocation lab and learn about construction trades, so they can start at Thor right after school.
In previous years, Lifeline employees would often go to schools to work with kids, but with the introduction of The HUB, now local schools will take kids to Lifeline.
Todriyana Gaona-Peterson joined Lifeline when she was in eighth grade. Now 21, she is working at Lifeline full time helping with the middle school and high school girls.
Gaona-Peterson was born in Louisiana but moved and grew up on the south side of Elkhart. She had a rough home life growing up, so Lifeline was a safe place for her. In 2019, Gaona adopted her.
Now, Gaona-Peterson wants to use her job and her testimony to help kids know she understands what they’ve gone through.
“A lot of kids [that] I’ve come in contact with, … they’ve struggled with some of the things I’ve struggled with like broken promises and people just giving up on them and walking out on them,” she said. “So it’s just really cool that I get to be a person that [does] not give up on them, keeps my promises to them and just allows them to see that I’ve been through what [they’ve] been through too, but there’s also hope.”
Gaona-Peterson worked with elementary students last year, so being with the older kids is new to her. She said she is going to have two rooms dedicated to help them.
She is “pumped about everything” and excited to give the kids hope and something to believe in. She said it seems like some of the kids have never experienced love before. Her goal is to be the person that Lifeline was for her by caring and loving on the kids and allowing them to be who they want to be.