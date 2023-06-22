NORTH WEBSTER — The annual Mermaid Festival in North Webster kicked off its 77th year at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and the Cutie Parade followed shortly after at 6:30 p.m.
The Mermaid Festival will run until Saturday.
This year’s parade theme was “Life is better in North Webster.” Kids under the age of 14 can participate in the Cutie Parade to win trophies and up to $5,000 in educational bonds depending on placing per unit type: hand drawn units, motorized units and walking units.
The Cutie Pageant will be today at the North Webster Community Center at 7 p.m. All participants of the pageant were required to be in the parade. Children in the pageant can win up to $5,000 for educational bonds as well.
The carnival midway will be open today from 5 p.m. to close and Saturday, noon to close. On Saturday, the Mermaid Festival Parade will be on Main Street at 4 p.m., and the Queen of Lakes Pageant will start shortly after at the North Webster Community Center at 7 p.m.
The schedule for Mermaid Festival events can be found at www.northwebsterlionsclub.com/EVENTS.html.