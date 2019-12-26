Life in prison on the table for men charged in woman's murder

GOSHEN — Two Elkhart men could be put away for life if they’re convicted of charges they tortured and murdered a Columbia City woman and robbed a Michigan man in October. A third man also faces charges for his alleged involvement in the case.
Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker is seeking sentences of life without parole for Mario Angulo Jr., 19, and Donald Owen Jr., 20, while they face murder, robbery and criminal confinement charges. The third man, Matthew Murzynski, 24, of Elkhart, is charged with counts of robbery and criminal confinement.
Angulo and Murzynski both appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for initial hearings in the case. Owen remains jailed in Waco, Texas, facing extradition back to Indiana.
Angulo and Owen are accused of killing Kimberly Dyer, 31, while confining her at a house along Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart around Oct. 21 or 22, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release later Thursday. Murzynski is also charged with confining Dyer. Additionally, the three are accused of confining and robbing Robert Porter, 32, of Sturgis, Michigan, around the same time as part of apparent gang activity. Porter was injured in the process.
“Ms. Dyer was intentionally murdered, and was burned, mutilated or tortured while she was still alive; and, that the murder occurred while Owen and Angulo were committing criminal organization activity,” Becker said in the news release.
The accusations are also outlined in recently unsealed court documents that describe the charges. Probable cause affidavits detailing the case and explaining why the three are charged remain sealed, however.
In an attachment to the charging documents, Becker cited the allegations of torture, confinement and gang activity as reasons to pursue life without parole sentences for Angulo and Owen.
Becker also plans to pursue an enhanced sentence against Murzynski based on gang allegations. The document in his case states he was a member of a criminal organization during the robbery and acted either at a gang’s direction, or in a gang’s interests, or to boost his standing in such an organization.
The news release explains the enhancement would double the penalty in the most serious charge against Murzynski. That means if he’s convicted of the Level 2 robbery count, instead of a maximum of 30 years in prison, he could face up to 60 years. Tack on the two Level 3 criminal confinement counts, which together would result in a maximum sentences of 32 years, he could face up to 92 years in prison.
Owen was arrested Dec. 18 following a police pursuit in Waco that stemmed from a robbery investigation there. A woman with him during the pursuit, Zabrina Brown, of Elkhart, was also arrested and jailed on a probation violation warrant.
Owen remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail in Waco awaiting extradition. He’s charged with murder, a Level 2 felony count of robbery and two Level 3 felony counts of criminal confinement.
Angulo is charged with the same counts. He was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on a warrant Dec. 20. A warrant in this case was also served to Murzynski around Dec. 20 as he’s charged with a Level 2 felony count of robbery and two Level 3 felony counts of criminal confinement, according to court information.
At Thursday’s hearings, Judge Michael Christofeno entered not-guilty pleas for Angulo and Murzynski and scheduled their trials to begin May 4.
Angulo and Murzynski both stated they plan to hire private attorneys to represent them.
Christofeno also took Murzynski’s request for a bond under consideration.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert for a Kimberly Dyer, 31, on Nov. 8. There has not been official confirmation the woman in the alert is the same as the victim in this case.
INITIAL HEARINGS
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
Among them:
• Arturo Rocha, 20, of Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing to face six drug-dealing charges. They included a Level 2 felony count of dealing at least 10 grams of cocaine, a Level 2 felony count of dealing at least 10 grams of methamphetamine, three Level 4 felony counts of dealing cocaine and a Level 6 felony count of dealing marijuana.
Rocha was arrested around Dec. 19.
Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Rocha’s behalf, took his request for a bond reduction under consideration and scheduled his trial to begin May 4.
• Anthony Shaw, 42, of Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing to face a Level 3 felony count of dealing between one and five grams of cocaine, a Level 5 felony count of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
Shaw was arrested Dec. 20.
Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Shaw’s behalf and scheduled his trial to begin May 4.
