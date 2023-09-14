GOSHEN — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Goshen Public Library will host ensemble, Musical Conexion at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at 601 S. Fifth St.
Music always touches the hearts and minds of audiences. When harmoniously combined with the development of essential literacy skills, music becomes a powerful catalyst for growth. Musical Conexion has thoughtfully curated an evening of music celebrating the beautiful union of melody, language and early learning.
“Music has the remarkable power to open a gateway to early literacy, bridging worlds of imagination and language, making learning an enchanting journey for young minds,” said Tina Ervin, Head of Children’s Services at Goshen Public Library.
Musical Conexion is a bilingual educational enrichment program cultivating motor skills and cognitive development through music, as well as empathy and appreciation for cultural diversity. Cote Godoy, (Chile) and Kelsie Lee (Ft. Wayne, Indiana) are both educators and musicians, combining their experience with distinct pedagogical approaches in primary schools and early childhood establishments on both continents.