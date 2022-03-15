GOSHEN — James Sceniak, a Goshen native and Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate, recently made a stop in Goshen to chat with residents about his candidacy.
Arriving in Elkhart County Saturday, Sceniak first made an appearance in Syracuse to show his support for the Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Club at their seventh annual Texas Hold ‘Em tournament.
“It was great to be back in my hometown, where I was raised, doing local things and supporting a community club,” Sceniak said in a provided news release. He noted that the club raised thousands of dollars for their Rotary Scholarship Fund which is used to help local youth further their education.
After the tournament, Sceniak drove to The Electric Brew in Goshen to host a small meet-and-greet event with fellow Hoosiers to discuss the changes they want to see in politics. One man, a local veteran, was interested in hearing about Sceniak’s VetCare solution, and how it would increase his access to care and lower wait times for medical care, according to the release.
During the event, Sceniak thanked the community he was raised in for the opportunity to hear their needs, and what they want to see in a candidate for the U.S. Senate.
To learn more about Sceniak and his campaign, visit www.sceniakforsenate.com.
