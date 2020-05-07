GOSHEN — Cindy Goodwin wept as the words of devastated family members washed over her. She wept as she apologized, and wept as the moment of judgment came for murdering a man two years ago.

The 52-year-old Elkhart woman was sentenced to 45 years in prison and 10 years of probation Thursday as part of an agreement in which she admitted to shooting and killing John Mullins, 50, after the two met at a bar and then went back to her apartment in April 2018. She also admitting to burying him in a shallow grave near her home.

Goodwin sat in a room at the jail, mask over her face, and faced a camera so she could appear in Elkhart County Circuit Court via video feed for the hearing. Her attorney spoke from a phone. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mullins’ family couldn’t be in the courtroom to watch the proceedings or speak as a means to find closure.

The few people allowed in included the judge, two deputy prosecuting attorneys and a representative of the prosecutor’s office’s victim assistance program. The advocate became the family’s voice, reading aloud to Goodwin letters they wrote for the hearing.

“He was a son, a father, a brother, a boyfriend, a local DJ and a friend to many,” Tory Taylor wrote about Mullins.

Taylor identified herself in the letter as Mullins’ girlfriend of 10 years. She expressed anger for her loss.

“I have no compassion or forgiveness for (Goodwin). What I have is a hurt that will remain in my heart, from her, killing my best friend.”

Mullins’ sister, Lisa Hassett, described the murder as “horrific” and “careless.”

“I don’t think there are the right words in existence to describe the pain you have caused,” Hassett wrote. “I hope you are haunted for the rest of your life over what you have done. I hope you always have to face the embarrassment of what you have caused your own family to go through.”

She described Mullins as having a contagious life and a golden smile, and said his death cost his two children their father.

“I’ve never lost so much sleep thinking about one person before, never cried so many tears,” wrote Addison Mullins, his daughter, as she lamented losing bonding moments and opportunities to share milestones such as marriage. “What hurts the most of all is that I will never get to share a laugh with my father, nor a hug or kiss. I never got a goodbye because of the defendant.”

Hassett, in her letter, invoked substance abuse as a central factor that led to the shooting.

“It is not lost on me that drugs and alcohol played a huge role in all of this. Hopefully, a strong message is made today — one that shows how deadly both can be when they are abused,” Hassett wrote, then directed a line to Goodwin, who cried from the video monitor. “It doesn’t excuse your behavior, but rather shows how weak you have been in this life.”

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer echoed Hassett’s statement.

“Senseless violence. Alcohol. Anger. Firearms. Ruined lives. That seems to kind of sum up this case,” Pitzer said.

In his argument, he said Goodwin has a lengthy criminal history that involved alcohol and anger. He listed multiple cases of battery, OWIs and public intoxication.

“Without the alcohol, likely there would be no ruined lives,” Pitzer said. “As is so common with these cases, it just didn’t need to happen.”

Goodwin apologized to Mullins’ family, her voice breaking from mask-covered sobs, leaving some words incomprehensible.

“Maybe, hopefully, one day they’ll forgive me, as I can’t hardly forgive myself,” Goodwin said.

CASE HISTORY

Goodwin was arrested April 4, 2018, about four days after she met Mullins at a bar in Elkhart, and about two days after Mullins’ body was found.

The two had gone to Mullins’ apartment along Visscher Drive in the Walnut Trails complex in the early morning hours of April 1. Shortly after, Mullins was killed.

Goodwin told police earlier this year she had messaged a friend she shot Mullins and needed help moving his body. They allegedly tried to put him in Goodwin’s car first. When that failed, the two wrapped the body in a blanket, dragged it to a wooded area near her apartment, covered it with foliage then left.

Trial date set for man charged with helping move murder victim's body GOSHEN — An August trial date now awaits a man accused of helping an Elkhart woman hide the body of a man she killed two years ago.

The next day, April 2, a call about a shooting led police to Goodwin. Investigators found blood on her car, in her apartment and on her clothes. They also followed a blood trail to Mullins’ partially buried body.

Taylor, in her letter, hinted at a dispute between Mullins and Goodwin prior to the shooting.

“I am confident that he wouldn’t have hurt Ms. Goodwin with anything more than his words. And her accusations are completely absurd,” Taylor wrote.

Goodwin’s motives, however, haven’t been disclosed. The probable cause affidavit, a legal statement detailing findings from the investigation, has remained sealed since the case was filed in 2018.

She pleaded guilty in February and was supposed to be sentenced in late March. As the state shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the hearing was delayed until Thursday.

“We have all done things in our lives where we wish we could have a do-over,” Judge Michael Christofeno told Goodwin. “Unfortunately for Mr. Mullins, you don’t get a do-over. Unfortunately for you, you don’t get a do-over.”

Christofeno initially took Goodwin’s plea agreement under advisement. Near the end of the hearing, he accepted the plea and convicted her. He then adhered to the terms, ordering a 55-year sentence divided into 45 years of prison time and 10 years of probation.

An OWI case from January 2018 and a probation violation from a battery case were also dismissed as part of the agreement.

Goodwin’s alleged accomplice, Ronald Feller, of Shipshewana, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 24 on charges of assisting a criminal who committed murder and failure to report a body.

About a month before pleading guilty, Goodwin named the 62-year-old as the man who helped her move Mullins’ body. Details of the events leading up to and after Mulllins’ death were described in the affidavit in Feller’s case.

OWEN MURDER CASE

Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court, including two other murder cases facing logistical issues amid emergency orders from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The trial of Donald Owen Jr., 21, remains on track to begin June 15 for now. The Elkhart man’s attorney didn’t ask to delay the date while scheduling remains somewhat uncertain, and while the case could be affected by new plans.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a request, seeking to combine Owen’s case with two co-defendants, Mario Angulo and Matthew Murzynski, and have them all tried together.

Owen and Angulo, 19, are both charged with murder, robbery and criminal confinement. They’re accused of killing 31-year-old Kimberly Dyer, of Columbia City, and robbing Robert Porter, of Sturgis, Michigan, while holding them at a house along Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart last October.

Murzynski, 24, is charged with robbery and criminal confinement for his role in the situation. Though not charged with murder, the prosecutor’s office considers Murzynski an accomplice who was closely involved in the situation.

Details of how Dyer died, or why the three are charged, have not been revealed while the case remains sealed. The prosecutor’s office has indicated gang activity was involved. Owen and Angulo face life in prison if convicted.

Christofeno scheduled a hearing for May 21 on the motion to join the cases. He also expressed doubts Owen would go to trial in June.

Christofeno said he expects to file a report with the Indiana Supreme Court next week, outlining plans to gradually return to normal operations in the court over the summer.

Trials have been canceled, hearings have been postponed or held via phone and video, and the majority of defendants have appeared for cases remotely by video under orders by the state’s high court for the sake of social distancing.

Christofeno said he hopes to resume limited face-to-face hearings with defendants by June 1, and potentially begin holding trials again by Aug. 3.

JAMES MURDER CASE

Meanwhile, the murder trial of Alphonso James III, 15, was pushed back until September.

The trial was scheduled to begin May 18, but with such proceedings still canceled, and after discussing the situation with the South Bend teen, James’ attorney asked to delay it.

Christofeno set Sept. 21 as the new date. He also cautioned James he hopes the court will be in a position to hold trials smoothly by then.

“I don’t have a crystal ball with what’s going to happen in September,” Christofeno said.

James is charged as an adult with murder, accused of shooting and killing Jaren Minies, as the two fought over a gun along South 10th Street in Elkhart in September 2018.