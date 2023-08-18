ELKHART — Youth and main stage productions of the Wizard of Oz are seeking talented performers at The Lerner Theatre.
Auditions are 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 2 p.m. Aug. 27 for the shows Oct. 13-15. No sign-up is required. All auditions will take place at the theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. Enter through the Franklin Street door located by the loading dock and follow the signs.
All audition material will be taught on-site. Prospective performers should bring a list of schedule conflicts from the date of auditions through final performance.
There will also be an audition workshop for those interested at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 for youth ages 5-15. The cost is 25 per person. There participants will be able to learn audition material ahad of time, meet the creative team and receive tips for audition night. Workshop participants will also be able to skip the line and audition an hour earlier than the general public.
Registration for the workshop closes Monday. Visit www.premierarts.org to register.