ELKHART — The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart held its annual Volunteer banquet Sept. 6, honoring those who have played an integral role in the success of the venue.
The Lerner Theatre extends a heartfelt expression of gratitude for the dedicated individuals who generously contribute their time and effort to support the theater's mission of enriching our community through the performing arts, a press release stated.
During the Annual Volunteer Banquet, The Lerner recognized several accomplishments. These include service awards, the Helping Hands Award, the Above and Beyond Award, and the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Each year, name tags “year pins” for milestone years of service such as 3, 5, and 10 years are awarded to volunteers to reflect their years of service. Volunteers who have served for one year are awarded with name tags. The service awards from this year are as follows:
• 1 year: Doug Cripe, Joseph Euber, Derrick Freshour, Hilda Gomez, Connie Hernandez, Roger Hernandez, Denise Hoke, Brenda Horein, Gretchen Lowell, Jane Luke, John Nymeyer, Marilyn Nymeyer, Julie Reynolds, Diane Smith, and Linda Tunks
• 5 years: Denise Brassie
• 7 years: Jill Mann
• 10+ years: Barb and John Allyn, Pam Blankenbaker, Marty Conley, Angie Gayden, Mary Golden, Ann Greenawalt, Marty Irving, Sue Pettit, Nancy Ritchie, Judy Sassaman, Kim Schrock, Cookie Stenberg, Brian Thomas, Terry Vantine, Robert Ward, Mark Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Cliff Yehle and Pat Yehle.
Additionally, The Lerner celebrated members of the Grand Opening that are still active in the Volunteer Program. Those volunteers are Marty Irving, Sue Pettit, and Judy Sassaman.
The Lerner Theatre recognized Marty Conley with the Helping Hands Award, an honor given to the volunteer who donates the most time in hours throughout the year. Conley put in almost double the amount of hours, coming in at 226 hours over a year, and has been present for every type of show offered at The Lerner. The top five volunteers recognized for their hours served for 2022 were Marty Conley at 226 hours, Julie Reynolds at 135 hours, Cookie Stenberg at 116 hours, Ann Thornsen at 88 hours, and Sue Dale at 87 hours.
Another award given at the Annual Volunteer Banquet is the Above and Beyond Award. Created to honor a volunteer whose actions aren’t always in the limelight. This award recognizes someone who is vital to the life and success of the organization, but often goes unnoticed. Julie Reynolds was named the 2022 recipient of the Above and Beyond Award for her willingness to take on new tasks, to be flexible in unknown situations, and to spread joy in conversations with patrons, tours and staff.
The 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award, went to Cookie Stenberg. The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to a volunteer chosen among their peers and the Lerner staff as someone who exemplifies the volunteer spirit, goes above and beyond, and enhances the patron and volunteer experience for others. Cookie has continued to exceed the expectations of an ambassador and good steward of The Lerner Theatre and the City of Elkhart. Her consideration for others, positive presence, overall commitment to volunteerism, and many other qualities are the reasons that made her stand out as exceptional.
The Lerner extends its gratitude to all its volunteers for their service, positivity, and dedication. The Annual Volunteer Banquet is a highlight of the year at The Lerner, celebrating its hard working and dedicated Volunteer Corps. The Lerner thanks the city administration and the Lerner Governing Board for their continued support of the Lerner volunteers. A thank you is also extended to the Friends of The Lerner for their continued support of the volunteer program through funding opportunities and the management of volunteer funds.