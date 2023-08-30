ELKHART — The Lerner Theatre announces the cancelation of August’s "Lerner on the Lawn" event with Mi Gente Live.
This event was scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Thursday but canceled this afternoon due to unforeseen circumstances, a news release stated.
"The Lerner Theatre apologizes for the late notice of this cancelation and remains committed to delivering exceptional events that bring the community of Elkhart together," the release added.
The Lerner Theatre invites the community to come out to the Civic Plaza and Central Green at 5 p.m. Thursday for Elkhart ArtWalk. Elkhart ArtWalk is a free, self-guided, public event in Downtown Elkhart on the last Thursday of the month from April to October. Family art projects, hosted by the Art Depot, will take place each month in Central Park as well.
The Lerner on the Lawn free concert series, presented by the Rex and Alice A. Martin Foundation, The City of Elkhart, and the Friends of the Lerner, will continue Sept. 28 with "90’s Fool House."