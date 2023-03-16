NAPPANEE — Faith and Begorrah! The fourth annual 5-Mile Leprechaun Chase and 1-Mile Leprechaun Leap will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. in Nappanee.
Sponsored by Ruhe Road Runners, Ruhe 152 and hosted by the Nappanee Public Library, participants are encouraged to get their Irish on, don their green or their Leprechaun or Irish step dancer costumes and either register in advance or sign up the day of the event.
“There’s no cap on the number of participants,” said Sara Nephew, coordinator of the event.
In the 5-Mile Leprechaun Chase everyone will be chasing one female leprechaun this year — Hillary Laidig, NorthWood High School volleyball coach. The race starts and ends at the Nappanee Public Library. The course is slightly different this year and will take place mainly on the bike and art path.
There’s a $35 registration fee for the 5-mile race and a $5 registration fee for the 1-mile walk/run. Nephew said there are close to 200 registered for each event so far. She said people come from all over the area to participate in the event — mainly from Goshen and Elkhart, Plymouth, Warsaw, Battle Creek, Michigan, and a fairly large number from South Bend.
She said all participants will receive a $15 voucher to Fleet Feet, Mishawaka. In the 5-mile the top three male and female runners will win a medal and gift card for Fleet Feet. In the 1-mile there will be medals for the different youth age groups.
“It’s to encourage the young kids to get out and walk,” she said.
AFTER PARTY
Starting at 11 a.m., there will be a private after party at Ruhe 152. Only those with tickets will be able to attend and as of Wednesday, only 24 tickets remained.
“That event will sell out,” Nephew predicted.
The after party will feature an Irish buffet with pulled pork with Irish whisky barbecue, chopped chicken with stout barbecue, Irish macaroni and cheese, fried cabbage, Irish garden salad, Guinness chocolate brownies, green beer and new this year — live music by the Celtic band, Black Murray.
Ruhe Road Runners meets weekly starting this month on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. for a 5K run/walk. In August, a luau-themed run will be held.
For more information, visit Ruhe152 website at http://www.ruhe152.com or the Facebook pages of Ruhe Road Runners or 5-Mile Leprechaun Chase and 1-Mile Leprechaun Leap. There’s a link to sign up on the Facebook event pages.