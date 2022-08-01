ELKHART — Junior Achievement of Elkhart County will host a Community Open House for JA BizTown on 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday in conjunction with the 2022 Lemonade Day festivities.
This event, which is open to the public, will provide a sneak peek of the new facility, a free treat from The Brew or Ice Cream on Wheels while supplies last, and the opportunity to support young Lemonade Day entrepreneurs that have their stand set-up at the JA BizTown facility or other location of their choice throughout the community.
JA BizTown one of Junior Achievement’s most unique and exciting programs, uses hands-on experiential learning to teach fifth- and sixth-grade students lessons about the economy, entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial literacy.
JA BizTown provides students an opportunity to play an integral role in a working economy, to experience a rewarding career, and to develop the confidence they need to overcome the challenges of their current circumstances and dare to dream of a brighter future, according to a statement from JA.
To register for Lemonade Day and receive a digital app for student guidance in the planning of their Lemonade Day stand, follow this link: https://my.lemonadeday.org/register. To set up a JA BizTown stand, provide the JA BizTown address, 1025 N. Michigan St., Elkhart during online registration.
Students are asked to bring their own card-sized table to set up on the day of the event. Please encourage students to get creative with the branding and decorations for their stands.
For more information, contact Jessica Hilary at 574-320-6222 or Jessica.hilary@ja.org.