ELKHART — The Elkhart Jazz Festival announced Friday a major addition to the June music festival lineup.
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers will be taking to The Lerner Theatre stage Saturday, June 18.
Hornsby has built one of the most diverse, collaborative and adventurous careers in contemporary music, according to Jazz Festival organizers during their announcement. The musical artist first rose to national prominence with “The Way It Is,” his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. The title track of the same name became the most-played song on American radio in 1987, being re-envisioned in 1992 by Tupac Shakur in his song “Changes,” setting the stage for many subsequent versions of the track, the release reads.
Hornsby was also a part-time member of the Grateful Dead in the early '90s, performing more than 100 concerts with the band from 1990 to 1992. The 13-time Grammy nominee has sold more than 11 million copies of his own albums, and appeared on more than 100 records with the likes of Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Bob Seger, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Willie Nelson and others.
His 23rd album “Flicted” is set to be released this spring.
Tickets for Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers will be sold separately from the Saturday Day Pass for $39 – $79 at the Lerner Box Office, 410 S. Main St., or by calling 574-293-4469. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
Each day of the 34th Elkhart Jazz Festival will offer a slew of other performing artists with the season’s theme, “Music Runs Deep,” from June 16-19. Day passes are sold individually by day or people can purchase all three days for a weekend full of jazz music. Tickets for Friday, June 17, are $25; tickets for Saturday, June 18, are $35; and tickets for Sunday, June 19, are $15. As an added bonus, pass holders can show their festival pass anytime throughout the weekend at Wellfield Botanic Gardens to enjoy a stroll at no additional cost.
To learn more or see a complete lineup of scheduled artists, visit www.elkhartjazzfestival.com.
