The neighboring state of Michigan will begin accepting applications Friday for those wishing to grow, sell, transport or otherwise take part in the state’s new recreational-use marijuana industry.
The Nov. 1 start date comes nearly a year after voters made Michigan the 10th state in the nation and the first in the Midwest to fully legalize marijuana, Josh Hovey, spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, said at the time.
The state has 90 days to process each application, but those coming from existing medical marijuana facilities will be expedited since they already have been vetted, said David Harns, spokesman for the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.
The agency issued rules in July to provide local municipalities and prospective licensees with the information needed to determine if and/or how they want to participate in the new industry, MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo said at the time.
Licenses are available for growers, processors, retailers, transporters and safety compliance facilities, which mirror those already in place for the existing medical marijuana industry, Harns said.
New licenses are being offered for those wishing to operate a commercial space for the consumption of marijuana, host an event where marijuana will be sold and/or consumed, or expand an existing growing business, according to the MRA.
Those applying for a license face the challenge of finding a host community. More than 1,000 cities, townships and/or villages around Michigan have exercised their option to opt out of hosting recreational-use facilities, Harns said.
The list includes 22 communities in Berrien County, which is the first county over the Indiana state line along the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to the self-reporting list. These communities include such well-know destinations for Northwest Indiana residents as New Buffalo, Three Oaks and St. Joseph.
James Millin, who serves as police chief of Niles, Michigan, which opted out early on for recreational marijuana, had said the community wants to see what the state regulations look like before considering allowing shops to open their doors.
“They don’t want to put the cart before the horse,” Millin said. “I think it’s a matter of time.”
The Michigan law approved by voters says that any adult 21 and older, not just Michigan residents, can possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana while in the state, Hovey said. They also can grow up to 12 marijuana plants at a Michigan home and have up to 10 ounces under lock and key.
The drug cannot be consumed in public or sold unless the person is an employee of a licensed and regulated marijuana business.
Despite sharing a border with Michigan, Indiana continues to outlaw marijuana.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he is open to the potential for medicinal use of marijuana among Hoosiers. But not until the benefits have been studied further and the federal government, which continues to outlaw marijuana, further clarifies the issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.