GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing’s Legacy Lane memory care unit spent Tuesday preparing a gratitude tree of things residents of the unit are grateful for.
For folks with memory loss, the activity can be difficult, but Waterford Crossing does their best to ensure a retained quality-of-life for their nursing home residents.
“When we look at Alzheimer's and dementia, one of the things that is apparent is that the level of care that’s required and the skillset that’s required in dealing with someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s is very different,” said David Groff, president of Great Lakes Behavior Management Services. “If you’ve ever had the experience interacting with someone with dementia - my mother was 92 when she passed. She would ask four times in 10 minutes what day it was. It can be very frustrating depending on what the questions are and how you respond to that is very important to that individual’s well-being.”
With a mother who had Alzheimer’s, Groff is uniquely positioned to understand the dynamics of end-of-life care for dementia patients. Alzheimer’s is a degenerative brain disease causing memory loss known as dementia, among other neurological losses, and is the most common cause and form of dementia, although there are others such as Lewy Body, Frontotemporal and Vascular. It can also be caused by the progression of other diseases, but for those living with Alzheimer’s at Waterford Crossing, the cause matters less than the solution.
November is Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month and according to the Alzheimer’s Association, as many as six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. It’s more than 10% of individuals over age 65, so understanding more about the disease and how to reduce risk, or how to cope with family experiencing it, is important.
Groff explained that his mother only spent the last eight months of her life in a nursing home, but he learned in that time that it was the best option for her.
“She’d become very socially withdrawn,” he explained. “She ended up having a major little network of folks she’d have meals with. She’d do a few activities. That social stimulation was huge for her. There are a lot of family members that say we need to take care of Mom or Dad or Grandma or Grandpa because, ‘We don’t want them to go to the home,’ like it’s jail. But for many patients, that kind of environment, which is structured and designed to support their needs and do medical intervention, that can be huge and frankly lift a major burden off family members.”
Structure is a major part of the day on Legacy Lane at Waterford Crossing.
“For us, that’s the big thing,” said Lisa Zollinger, community services representative at Waterford Crossing. “If these individuals were in their home alone - and some of these people were even in the home with a caregiver - we’re able to get them to interact with each other, to interact with our staff, and to be using their mind.”
At the Waterford Crossing location, residents’ days are mostly scheduled and they’re kept busy with a variety of activities.
“There is a lot of data that shows if you don’t use it you lose it faster,” Zollinger said. “We know that dementia, whether it’s Alzheimer’s or another form, is progressive. It’s not a disease that we can stop - it’s going to progress, but we can slow it down. We know if we keep them engaged and keep them using what they have we can slow it down and make their life more enriched.”
Most days look relatively the same, and they look just about how most people’s days do, with exercise or mindfulness first thing in the mornings.
“That pattern is kind of the same even though we’re doing different things every day,” Zollinger said.
Zollinger said the schedule is developed based on biorhythms and added that a unit designed for more progressive stages of Alzheimer’s is also in the works at Waterford. Currently, patients stay in the assisted living wing for as long as they can before being moved to the healthcare wing.
In addition to the special wing and another under development, Zollinger said they’ve partnered with the Best Friends Approach, a training program that helps support caregivers as friends to residents.
“I’m back here every day so the residents know me,” said Beth Rodriguez, Waterford Crossing's Legacy Lane coordinator. "Keeping a regular schedule with people they know, in an environment that is beneficial for mental health, remains important even for folks struggling with memory loss, so the unit also does family-style dining to keep stress down."
For more information on Alzheimer’s, including early signs and symptoms, current research, treatment plans and risk factors, visit www.alz.org.