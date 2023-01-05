GOSHEN — Phil Lederach, a long-time educator, has announced his candidacy as a Democrat to become the Fifth District representative on the Goshen City Council.
According to a provided news release, Lederach’s election platform includes strengthening relations between the city and schools, protecting the environment and increasing housing.
“The City of Goshen has been an exceptional place to live and raise our family,” Lederach said. “I hope to bring my experience as a long-time resident, a father of nine unique children, a lifelong educator, and a passionate supporter of the city of Goshen to the Goshen City Council. I look forward to serving the residents of Goshen.”
Lederach said some of his specific areas of focus and interest include:
• School/Community Relations — “I worked for 13 years as a building-level administrator at Goshen High School and know firsthand the teachers and administrators working in Goshen Community Schools. Their dedication to our students and community is exceptional. Goshen Schools are a tremendous asset to our community, and I want to continue the outstanding and mutually beneficial relationship between GCS and the city of Goshen.”
• Environment — “For many years, we raised our children across the street from the Elkhart River. The Goshen Dam and adjacent woods were an extension of our backyard for our kids. I am also a hobbyist beekeeper. Continuing to protect the Elkhart River and to build on Goshen’s current environmental initiatives are high priorities for me.”
• Housing — “Goshen is a great place to live and work, but we don’t have enough housing. As a city, we are making progress, but there is still work to do. We need to plan now to meet the housing needs of future generations. I want my children, my grandchildren, and their peers to be able to find affordable housing in Goshen.”
• Partnerships — “The Fifth District of Goshen has incredible partnership organizations. It includes thriving business and incredible nonprofits such as Goshen College, Greencroft Communities, Waterford Crossing, and Goshen Hospital. We need to continue to partner with these organizations that provide jobs and critical services to residents.”
• The Unique Appeal of Goshen — “Goshen is a city known for its thriving downtown, its robust industries and small businesses, its support of the arts, and its celebration of diversity. Goshen attracts new residents and businesses because it is different from many small cities in the Midwest. We need to build on the strong foundation and continue to make Goshen an appealing place to live and work.”
Lederach said his family, his work experience and Goshen have been foundational for his life.
“My wife, Lisa Lederach, and I have had the great good fortune to raise our family of nine children on Goshen’s south side,” he said. “Our family includes children born into the family and children who joined our family from China, Taiwan, the Marshall Islands, and from the foster system. All of our children have attended Goshen Community Schools for part of their K-12 education.
“Professionally, I am a lifelong public school educator,” he added. “After graduating from Goshen College, I taught middle and high school English for over 20 years, was a building-level administrator for over a decade, and finished my 41-year professional career as a Director of Secondary Education for several school districts.”
Lederach noted that his wife was also a career public school educator, having taught in Goshen elementary schools for many years, serving as principal of Chandler Elementary School, and finishing her career as a Master Teacher at Prairie View Elementary School.
“My decision to run for the City Council is directly influenced by my desire to give back to the community that has given our family so much,” he said. “My goal is to build on all the good work of previous city officials and to continue to help shape Goshen into a wonderfully unique community — one that enriches the lives of all constituents.”